Publish date:
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Carolina vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore's 513 receiving yards (85.5 per game) lead all receivers on the Panthers. He's been targeted 63 times and has registered 40 catches and three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 28.1% of the 224 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.
- Moore has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.9% of the time while running the football 43.1% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Giants.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New York
- In his one matchup against the Giants, Moore's 49 receiving yards total is 29.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).
- Moore did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Giants.
- The Giants are conceding 275.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Vikings, Moore was targeted 13 times, totaling 73 yards on five receptions.
- In his last three games, Moore has 228 receiving yards on 18 receptions (32 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 76.0 yards per game.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
63
28.1%
40
513
3
5
20.8%
Robby Anderson
40
17.9%
15
190
2
3
12.5%
Christian McCaffrey
17
7.6%
16
163
0
1
4.2%
Brandon Zylstra
8
3.6%
8
139
1
1
4.2%
Powered By Data Skrive