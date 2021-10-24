October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Carolina vs. New York

Author:

Before placing any bets on D.J. Moore's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Moore's Carolina Panthers (3-3) and the New York Giants (1-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moore's 513 receiving yards (85.5 per game) lead all receivers on the Panthers. He's been targeted 63 times and has registered 40 catches and three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 28.1% of the 224 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.
  • Moore has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.9% of the time while running the football 43.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moore's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New York

  • In his one matchup against the Giants, Moore's 49 receiving yards total is 29.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).
  • Moore did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Giants.
  • The Giants are conceding 275.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • At 2.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, Moore was targeted 13 times, totaling 73 yards on five receptions.
  • In his last three games, Moore has 228 receiving yards on 18 receptions (32 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 76.0 yards per game.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

63

28.1%

40

513

3

5

20.8%

Robby Anderson

40

17.9%

15

190

2

3

12.5%

Christian McCaffrey

17

7.6%

16

163

0

1

4.2%

Brandon Zylstra

8

3.6%

8

139

1

1

4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive