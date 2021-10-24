Before placing any bets on D.J. Moore's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Moore's Carolina Panthers (3-3) and the New York Giants (1-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 7 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore's 513 receiving yards (85.5 per game) lead all receivers on the Panthers. He's been targeted 63 times and has registered 40 catches and three touchdowns.

So far this season, 28.1% of the 224 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.

Moore has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 20.8% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.9% of the time while running the football 43.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New York

In his one matchup against the Giants, Moore's 49 receiving yards total is 29.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).

Moore did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Giants.

The Giants are conceding 275.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

At 2.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, Moore was targeted 13 times, totaling 73 yards on five receptions.

In his last three games, Moore has 228 receiving yards on 18 receptions (32 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 76.0 yards per game.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 63 28.1% 40 513 3 5 20.8% Robby Anderson 40 17.9% 15 190 2 3 12.5% Christian McCaffrey 17 7.6% 16 163 0 1 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 8 3.6% 8 139 1 1 4.2%

