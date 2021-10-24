October 24, 2021
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Seattle vs. New Orleans

D.K. Metcalf has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) take on the New Orleans Saints (3-2) in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Metcalf has grabbed 31 balls, with a team-high 441 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 45 times, and is averaging 73.5 yards per game.
  • Metcalf has been the target of 25.9% (45 total) of his team's 174 passing attempts this season.
  • Metcalf has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Metcalf had 67 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Saints, 8.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (58.5).
  • Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Saints.
  • The Saints have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 285.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Saints have allowed five touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Metcalf reeled in six passes for 58 yards while being targeted seven times.
  • Metcalf has put up 221 yards over his last three outings (73.7 per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes on 20 targets.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.K. Metcalf

45

25.9%

31

441

5

5

33.3%

Tyler Lockett

42

24.1%

27

425

3

3

20.0%

Freddie Swain

18

10.3%

12

130

2

2

13.3%

Will Dissly

12

6.9%

10

118

1

2

13.3%

