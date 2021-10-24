D.K. Metcalf has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) take on the New Orleans Saints (3-2) in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Metcalf has grabbed 31 balls, with a team-high 441 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 45 times, and is averaging 73.5 yards per game.

Metcalf has been the target of 25.9% (45 total) of his team's 174 passing attempts this season.

Metcalf has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Metcalf had 67 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Saints, 8.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (58.5).

Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Saints.

The Saints have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 285.2 yards per game through the air.

The Saints have allowed five touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Metcalf reeled in six passes for 58 yards while being targeted seven times.

Metcalf has put up 221 yards over his last three outings (73.7 per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes on 20 targets.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.K. Metcalf 45 25.9% 31 441 5 5 33.3% Tyler Lockett 42 24.1% 27 425 3 3 20.0% Freddie Swain 18 10.3% 12 130 2 2 13.3% Will Dissly 12 6.9% 10 118 1 2 13.3%

