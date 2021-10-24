Publish date:
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Seattle vs. New Orleans
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Metcalf has grabbed 31 balls, with a team-high 441 receiving yards plus five touchdowns. He has been targeted 45 times, and is averaging 73.5 yards per game.
- Metcalf has been the target of 25.9% (45 total) of his team's 174 passing attempts this season.
- Metcalf has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 33.3% of his team's 15 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Metcalf's matchup with the Saints.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Metcalf had 67 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Saints, 8.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (58.5).
- Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Saints.
- The Saints have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 285.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Saints have allowed five touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Metcalf reeled in six passes for 58 yards while being targeted seven times.
- Metcalf has put up 221 yards over his last three outings (73.7 per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 15 passes on 20 targets.
Metcalf's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.K. Metcalf
45
25.9%
31
441
5
5
33.3%
Tyler Lockett
42
24.1%
27
425
3
3
20.0%
Freddie Swain
18
10.3%
12
130
2
2
13.3%
Will Dissly
12
6.9%
10
118
1
2
13.3%
Powered By Data Skrive