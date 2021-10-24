October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Before placing any bets on Dallas Goedert's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 7 matchup sees Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goedert's 15 grabs (on 19 targets) have netted him 216 yards (36.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 9.1% of the 209 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.
  • Goedert has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goedert's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The 236.7 yards per game the Raiders are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Goedert did not record a catch in last week's game against the Buccaneers.
  • In his last three games, Goedert has caught seven passes on eight targets for 84 yards and one touchdown, averaging 28.0 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

19

9.1%

15

216

2

5

17.2%

Devonta Smith

44

21.1%

27

345

1

2

6.9%

Quez Watkins

22

10.5%

16

311

0

3

10.3%

Jalen Reagor

28

13.4%

17

140

1

0

0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive