Before placing any bets on Dallas Goedert's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 7 matchup sees Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert's 15 grabs (on 19 targets) have netted him 216 yards (36.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 9.1% of the 209 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.

Goedert has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The 236.7 yards per game the Raiders are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

Goedert did not record a catch in last week's game against the Buccaneers.

In his last three games, Goedert has caught seven passes on eight targets for 84 yards and one touchdown, averaging 28.0 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 19 9.1% 15 216 2 5 17.2% Devonta Smith 44 21.1% 27 345 1 2 6.9% Quez Watkins 22 10.5% 16 311 0 3 10.3% Jalen Reagor 28 13.4% 17 140 1 0 0.0%

