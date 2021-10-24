Publish date:
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goedert's 15 grabs (on 19 targets) have netted him 216 yards (36.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 9.1% of the 209 passes thrown by his team have gone Goedert's way.
- Goedert has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The 236.7 yards per game the Raiders are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Goedert did not record a catch in last week's game against the Buccaneers.
- In his last three games, Goedert has caught seven passes on eight targets for 84 yards and one touchdown, averaging 28.0 yards per game.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
19
9.1%
15
216
2
5
17.2%
Devonta Smith
44
21.1%
27
345
1
2
6.9%
Quez Watkins
22
10.5%
16
311
0
3
10.3%
Jalen Reagor
28
13.4%
17
140
1
0
0.0%
