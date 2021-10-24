October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York

Author:

Before placing any bets on Damien Harris' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East foes square off in Week 7 when Harris' New England Patriots (2-4) take the field against the New York Jets (1-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has had 81 carries for a team-leading 331 rushing yards (55.2 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • And he has caught eight passes for 53 yards (8.8 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 136 times this season, and he's handled 81 of those attempts (59.6%).
  • The Patriots, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Harris' 36.2 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Jets are 28.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Harris, in four matchups versus the Jets, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Harris will go up against a Jets squad that allows 123.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
  • Harris and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

  • Harris put together a 101-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cowboys, carrying the ball 18 times (averaging 5.6 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Harris has rushed for 155 yards on 36 carries (51.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He also has 37 receiving yards (12.3 per game) on three catches.

Harris' New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Damien Harris

81

59.6%

331

3

13

50.0%

4.1

Rhamondre Stevenson

17

12.5%

48

1

5

19.2%

2.8

James White

10

7.4%

38

1

2

7.7%

3.8

Kendrick Bourne

2

1.5%

28

0

0

0.0%

14.0

Powered By Data Skrive