Before placing any bets on Damien Harris' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East foes square off in Week 7 when Harris' New England Patriots (2-4) take the field against the New York Jets (1-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has had 81 carries for a team-leading 331 rushing yards (55.2 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

And he has caught eight passes for 53 yards (8.8 per game).

His team has run the ball 136 times this season, and he's handled 81 of those attempts (59.6%).

The Patriots, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Harris' 36.2 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Jets are 28.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Harris, in four matchups versus the Jets, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Harris will go up against a Jets squad that allows 123.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.

Harris and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

Harris put together a 101-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cowboys, carrying the ball 18 times (averaging 5.6 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Harris has rushed for 155 yards on 36 carries (51.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He also has 37 receiving yards (12.3 per game) on three catches.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 81 59.6% 331 3 13 50.0% 4.1 Rhamondre Stevenson 17 12.5% 48 1 5 19.2% 2.8 James White 10 7.4% 38 1 2 7.7% 3.8 Kendrick Bourne 2 1.5% 28 0 0 0.0% 14.0

Powered By Data Skrive