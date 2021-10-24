October 24, 2021
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New York vs. Carolina

Daniel Jones will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jones and the New York Giants (1-5) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (3-3) in Week 7 at MetLife Stadium.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has passed for 1,524 yards while completing 62.5% of his throws (130-of-208), with four touchdowns and four interceptions (254.0 yards per game).
  • He also adds 201 rushing yards (33.5 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Giants have called a pass in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jones has attempted 22 of his 208 passes in the red zone, accounting for 40.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • The 216.0 yards per game the Panthers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • The Panthers have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Rams, Jones went 29-for-51 (56.9 percent) for 242 yards and three interceptions.
  • Jones has put up 742 passing yards (247.3 per game) and has a 59.6% completion percentage this year (62-of-104) over his last three games, while throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He also has 40 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

30

12.8%

23

317

0

2

7.1%

Sterling Shepard

36

15.4%

28

299

1

6

21.4%

Kenny Golladay

29

12.4%

17

282

0

1

3.6%

