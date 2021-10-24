Publish date:
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New York vs. Carolina
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has passed for 1,524 yards while completing 62.5% of his throws (130-of-208), with four touchdowns and four interceptions (254.0 yards per game).
- He also adds 201 rushing yards (33.5 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The Giants have called a pass in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
- Jones has attempted 22 of his 208 passes in the red zone, accounting for 40.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Carolina
- The 216.0 yards per game the Panthers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- The Panthers have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Rams, Jones went 29-for-51 (56.9 percent) for 242 yards and three interceptions.
- Jones has put up 742 passing yards (247.3 per game) and has a 59.6% completion percentage this year (62-of-104) over his last three games, while throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He also has 40 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.
Jones' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
30
12.8%
23
317
0
2
7.1%
Sterling Shepard
36
15.4%
28
299
1
6
21.4%
Kenny Golladay
29
12.4%
17
282
0
1
3.6%
