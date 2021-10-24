Daniel Jones will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jones and the New York Giants (1-5) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (3-3) in Week 7 at MetLife Stadium.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has passed for 1,524 yards while completing 62.5% of his throws (130-of-208), with four touchdowns and four interceptions (254.0 yards per game).

He also adds 201 rushing yards (33.5 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The Giants have called a pass in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Jones has attempted 22 of his 208 passes in the red zone, accounting for 40.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Carolina

The 216.0 yards per game the Panthers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Rams, Jones went 29-for-51 (56.9 percent) for 242 yards and three interceptions.

Jones has put up 742 passing yards (247.3 per game) and has a 59.6% completion percentage this year (62-of-104) over his last three games, while throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also has 40 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 13.3 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 30 12.8% 23 317 0 2 7.1% Sterling Shepard 36 15.4% 28 299 1 6 21.4% Kenny Golladay 29 12.4% 17 282 0 1 3.6%

