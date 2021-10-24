Publish date:
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Chicago vs. Tampa Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Mooney has 25 catches (39 targets), leading his team with 306 receiving yards (51.0 per game) plus one touchdown.
- Mooney has been the target of 39 of his team's 149 passing attempts this season, or 26.2% of the target share.
- Mooney has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 46.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 54.0% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the Buccaneers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Mooney had 15 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Buccaneers, 34.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).
- Mooney did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Buccaneers.
- The 292.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Packers last week, Mooney was targeted eight times and picked up 45 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Mooney's 13 grabs have yielded 205 yards (68.3 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 20 times.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
39
26.2%
25
306
1
3
23.1%
Allen Robinson II
36
24.2%
21
234
1
3
23.1%
Cole Kmet
24
16.1%
14
130
0
2
15.4%
Marquise Goodwin
13
8.7%
7
75
0
1
7.7%
Powered By Data Skrive