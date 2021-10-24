October 24, 2021
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Chicago vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Darnell Mooney has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 7 matchup sees Mooney's Chicago Bears (3-3) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Mooney has 25 catches (39 targets), leading his team with 306 receiving yards (51.0 per game) plus one touchdown.
  • Mooney has been the target of 39 of his team's 149 passing attempts this season, or 26.2% of the target share.
  • Mooney has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 46.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 54.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Mooney had 15 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Buccaneers, 34.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).
  • Mooney did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Buccaneers.
  • The 292.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 2.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Packers last week, Mooney was targeted eight times and picked up 45 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Mooney's 13 grabs have yielded 205 yards (68.3 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 20 times.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

39

26.2%

25

306

1

3

23.1%

Allen Robinson II

36

24.2%

21

234

1

3

23.1%

Cole Kmet

24

16.1%

14

130

0

2

15.4%

Marquise Goodwin

13

8.7%

7

75

0

1

7.7%

