Darnell Mooney has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 7 matchup sees Mooney's Chicago Bears (3-3) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Mooney has 25 catches (39 targets), leading his team with 306 receiving yards (51.0 per game) plus one touchdown.

Mooney has been the target of 39 of his team's 149 passing attempts this season, or 26.2% of the target share.

Mooney has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 46.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 54.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Mooney had 15 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Buccaneers, 34.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (49.5).

Mooney did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Buccaneers.

The 292.7 yards per game the Buccaneers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

At 2.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Packers last week, Mooney was targeted eight times and picked up 45 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Mooney's 13 grabs have yielded 205 yards (68.3 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 20 times.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 39 26.2% 25 306 1 3 23.1% Allen Robinson II 36 24.2% 21 234 1 3 23.1% Cole Kmet 24 16.1% 14 130 0 2 15.4% Marquise Goodwin 13 8.7% 7 75 0 1 7.7%

