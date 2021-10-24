Publish date:
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Kansas City vs. Tennessee
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has rushed for 161 yards (26.8 per game) on 47 carries with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 72 yards (12.0 per game).
- He has received 47 of his team's 154 carries this season (30.5%).
- The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his single career matchups, Williams finished with six rushing yards versus the Titans, 50.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Titans.
- The Titans have the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 107.7 yards per game.
- Williams and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).
Recent Performances
- Against the Football Team last week, Williams rushed 21 times for 62 yards and scored two touchdowns.
- Williams also racked up 27 yards on three receptions.
- Williams has rushed for 131 yards on 36 carries (43.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns on the ground over his last three games.
- He's also caught eight passes for 61 yards (20.3 per game).
Williams' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrel Williams
47
30.5%
161
4
8
42.1%
3.4
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
65
42.2%
304
0
5
26.3%
4.7
Patrick Mahomes II
26
16.9%
184
1
5
26.3%
7.1
Tyreek Hill
4
2.6%
45
0
1
5.3%
11.3
