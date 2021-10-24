October 24, 2021
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Kansas City vs. Tennessee

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Darrel Williams before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 7 matchup sees Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) square off against the Tennessee Titans (4-2) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has rushed for 161 yards (26.8 per game) on 47 carries with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 72 yards (12.0 per game).
  • He has received 47 of his team's 154 carries this season (30.5%).
  • The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his single career matchups, Williams finished with six rushing yards versus the Titans, 50.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Titans.
  • The Titans have the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 107.7 yards per game.
  • Williams and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Williams rushed 21 times for 62 yards and scored two touchdowns.
  • Williams also racked up 27 yards on three receptions.
  • Williams has rushed for 131 yards on 36 carries (43.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns on the ground over his last three games.
  • He's also caught eight passes for 61 yards (20.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

47

30.5%

161

4

8

42.1%

3.4

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

65

42.2%

304

0

5

26.3%

4.7

Patrick Mahomes II

26

16.9%

184

1

5

26.3%

7.1

Tyreek Hill

4

2.6%

45

0

1

5.3%

11.3

