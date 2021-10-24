There will be player prop betting options available for Darrel Williams before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 7 matchup sees Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) square off against the Tennessee Titans (4-2) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has rushed for 161 yards (26.8 per game) on 47 carries with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 10 passes for 72 yards (12.0 per game).

He has received 47 of his team's 154 carries this season (30.5%).

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his single career matchups, Williams finished with six rushing yards versus the Titans, 50.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Titans.

The Titans have the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 107.7 yards per game.

Williams and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Williams rushed 21 times for 62 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Williams also racked up 27 yards on three receptions.

Williams has rushed for 131 yards on 36 carries (43.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns on the ground over his last three games.

He's also caught eight passes for 61 yards (20.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 47 30.5% 161 4 8 42.1% 3.4 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 65 42.2% 304 0 5 26.3% 4.7 Patrick Mahomes II 26 16.9% 184 1 5 26.3% 7.1 Tyreek Hill 4 2.6% 45 0 1 5.3% 11.3

