Sportsbooks have listed player prop bet markets for Darrell Henderson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 7 matchup sees Henderson's Los Angeles Rams (5-1) take on the Detroit Lions (0-6) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henderson has 81 carries for a team-leading 372 yards (62.0 per game), with four touchdowns.

He also has 12 receptions for 119 yards (19.8 per game) and one TD.

He has received 81 of his team's 162 carries this season (50.0%).

The Rams have called a pass in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Detroit

Henderson will go up against a Lions squad that allows 132.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Lions are ranked 15th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Giants, Henderson carried the ball 21 times for 78 yards and scored one touchdown.

He added 29 yards on two receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

In his last three games, Henderson has run for 249 yards on 52 carries (83.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also averaged 24.3 receiving yards per game, catching eight passes for 73 yards and one touchdown.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 81 50.0% 372 4 15 46.9% 4.6 Sony Michel 54 33.3% 205 1 9 28.1% 3.8 Matthew Stafford 18 11.1% 26 0 6 18.8% 1.4 Robert Woods 4 2.5% 18 0 1 3.1% 4.5

