October 24, 2021
BETTING
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bet markets for Darrell Henderson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 7 matchup sees Henderson's Los Angeles Rams (5-1) take on the Detroit Lions (0-6) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henderson has 81 carries for a team-leading 372 yards (62.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He also has 12 receptions for 119 yards (19.8 per game) and one TD.
  • He has received 81 of his team's 162 carries this season (50.0%).
  • The Rams have called a pass in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Henderson will go up against a Lions squad that allows 132.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Lions are ranked 15th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Giants, Henderson carried the ball 21 times for 78 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He added 29 yards on two receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
  • In his last three games, Henderson has run for 249 yards on 52 carries (83.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 24.3 receiving yards per game, catching eight passes for 73 yards and one touchdown.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

81

50.0%

372

4

15

46.9%

4.6

Sony Michel

54

33.3%

205

1

9

28.1%

3.8

Matthew Stafford

18

11.1%

26

0

6

18.8%

1.4

Robert Woods

4

2.5%

18

0

1

3.1%

4.5

