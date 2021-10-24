Publish date:
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Los Angeles vs. Detroit
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henderson has 81 carries for a team-leading 372 yards (62.0 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He also has 12 receptions for 119 yards (19.8 per game) and one TD.
- He has received 81 of his team's 162 carries this season (50.0%).
- The Rams have called a pass in 55.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Henderson will go up against a Lions squad that allows 132.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Lions are ranked 15th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Giants, Henderson carried the ball 21 times for 78 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He added 29 yards on two receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
- In his last three games, Henderson has run for 249 yards on 52 carries (83.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also averaged 24.3 receiving yards per game, catching eight passes for 73 yards and one touchdown.
Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrell Henderson
81
50.0%
372
4
15
46.9%
4.6
Sony Michel
54
33.3%
205
1
9
28.1%
3.8
Matthew Stafford
18
11.1%
26
0
6
18.8%
1.4
Robert Woods
4
2.5%
18
0
1
3.1%
4.5
