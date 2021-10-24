Publish date:
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia
Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds
Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waller's 33 receptions (on 53 targets) have led to 378 receiving yards (63.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Waller has been the target of 53 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season, or 22.8% of the target share.
- Waller (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.9% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have called a pass in 61.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Waller had 11 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Eagles, 53.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).
- Waller did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Eagles.
- Note: Waller's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The Eagles are conceding 222.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Broncos, Waller was targeted five times and recorded five catches for 59 yards.
- Over his last three games, Waller has 13 catches (on 20 targets) for 154 yards and one touchdown, averaging 51.3 yards per game.
Waller's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
53
22.8%
33
378
2
7
26.9%
Henry Ruggs III
32
13.8%
20
445
2
1
3.8%
Hunter Renfrow
43
18.5%
31
341
2
5
19.2%
Bryan Edwards
27
11.6%
15
303
0
2
7.7%
