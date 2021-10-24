October 24, 2021
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Darren Waller, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waller's 33 receptions (on 53 targets) have led to 378 receiving yards (63.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Waller has been the target of 53 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season, or 22.8% of the target share.
  • Waller (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.9% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have called a pass in 61.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Waller had 11 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Eagles, 53.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).
  • Waller did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Eagles.
  • Note: Waller's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The Eagles are conceding 222.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Broncos, Waller was targeted five times and recorded five catches for 59 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Waller has 13 catches (on 20 targets) for 154 yards and one touchdown, averaging 51.3 yards per game.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

53

22.8%

33

378

2

7

26.9%

Henry Ruggs III

32

13.8%

20

445

2

1

3.8%

Hunter Renfrow

43

18.5%

31

341

2

5

19.2%

Bryan Edwards

27

11.6%

15

303

0

2

7.7%

