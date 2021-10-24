Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Darren Waller, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waller's 33 receptions (on 53 targets) have led to 378 receiving yards (63.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Waller has been the target of 53 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season, or 22.8% of the target share.

Waller (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.9% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have called a pass in 61.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Waller had 11 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Eagles, 53.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).

Waller did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Eagles.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles are conceding 222.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Broncos, Waller was targeted five times and recorded five catches for 59 yards.

Over his last three games, Waller has 13 catches (on 20 targets) for 154 yards and one touchdown, averaging 51.3 yards per game.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 53 22.8% 33 378 2 7 26.9% Henry Ruggs III 32 13.8% 20 445 2 1 3.8% Hunter Renfrow 43 18.5% 31 341 2 5 19.2% Bryan Edwards 27 11.6% 15 303 0 2 7.7%

