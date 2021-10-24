Publish date:
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Green Bay vs. Washington
Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds
Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Adams' team-high 668 receiving yards (111.3 per game) have come on 46 catches (66 targets) including two touchdowns.
- Adams has been the target of 66 of his team's 193 passing attempts this season, or 34.2% of the target share.
- Adams (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Washington
- Adams is averaging 45 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Football Team, 48.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (93.5).
- Adams has caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Adams' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- The 317.3 passing yards the Football Team allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.
- The Football Team's defense is 31st in the league, conceding 2.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bears, Adams caught four passes for 89 yards (22.2 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.
- Adams has reeled in 21 passes (on 32 targets) for 359 yards (119.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.
Adams' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
66
34.2%
46
668
2
7
22.6%
Aaron Jones
23
11.9%
21
166
4
7
22.6%
Randall Cobb
14
7.3%
11
157
2
3
9.7%
Allen Lazard
15
7.8%
10
124
1
3
9.7%
