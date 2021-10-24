There will be player prop betting options available for Davante Adams before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Adams and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (2-4) in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams' team-high 668 receiving yards (111.3 per game) have come on 46 catches (66 targets) including two touchdowns.

Adams has been the target of 66 of his team's 193 passing attempts this season, or 34.2% of the target share.

Adams (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Washington

Adams is averaging 45 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Football Team, 48.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (93.5).

Adams has caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

The 317.3 passing yards the Football Team allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

The Football Team's defense is 31st in the league, conceding 2.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bears, Adams caught four passes for 89 yards (22.2 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.

Adams has reeled in 21 passes (on 32 targets) for 359 yards (119.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 66 34.2% 46 668 2 7 22.6% Aaron Jones 23 11.9% 21 166 4 7 22.6% Randall Cobb 14 7.3% 11 157 2 3 9.7% Allen Lazard 15 7.8% 10 124 1 3 9.7%

