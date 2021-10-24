October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Green Bay vs. Washington

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Davante Adams before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Adams and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (2-4) in Week 7 at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Adams' team-high 668 receiving yards (111.3 per game) have come on 46 catches (66 targets) including two touchdowns.
  • Adams has been the target of 66 of his team's 193 passing attempts this season, or 34.2% of the target share.
  • Adams (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Adams' matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Adams is averaging 45 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Football Team, 48.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (93.5).
  • Adams has caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Adams' stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • The 317.3 passing yards the Football Team allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.
  • The Football Team's defense is 31st in the league, conceding 2.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bears, Adams caught four passes for 89 yards (22.2 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.
  • Adams has reeled in 21 passes (on 32 targets) for 359 yards (119.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

66

34.2%

46

668

2

7

22.6%

Aaron Jones

23

11.9%

21

166

4

7

22.6%

Randall Cobb

14

7.3%

11

157

2

3

9.7%

Allen Lazard

15

7.8%

10

124

1

3

9.7%

Powered By Data Skrive