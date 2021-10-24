Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Davis Mills and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Mills' Houston Texans (1-5) and the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) hit the field in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mills leads Houston with 912 passing yards (152.0 per game) and has a 63.3% completion percentage this year (88-of-139) while throwing five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He's also rushed seven times for eight yards, averaging 1.3 yards per game.

The Texans have called a pass in 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Mills has thrown 10 passes in the red zone this season, 27.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Arizona

This week Mills will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (232.2 yards allowed per game).

The Cardinals have given up nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Colts, Mills completed 67.4% of his passes for 243 yards with two interceptions.

Mills has 642 passing yards (214.0 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 65.6% of his throws and collecting three touchdown passes with six interceptions over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 57 31.1% 40 481 1 3 16.7% Chris Conley 12 6.6% 7 134 1 0 0.0% David Johnson 18 9.8% 14 127 1 3 16.7%

