October 24, 2021
Publish date:

Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Houston vs. Arizona

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Davis Mills and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Mills' Houston Texans (1-5) and the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) hit the field in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mills leads Houston with 912 passing yards (152.0 per game) and has a 63.3% completion percentage this year (88-of-139) while throwing five touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He's also rushed seven times for eight yards, averaging 1.3 yards per game.
  • The Texans have called a pass in 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mills has thrown 10 passes in the red zone this season, 27.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • This week Mills will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (232.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cardinals have given up nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Colts, Mills completed 67.4% of his passes for 243 yards with two interceptions.
  • Mills has 642 passing yards (214.0 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 65.6% of his throws and collecting three touchdown passes with six interceptions over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

57

31.1%

40

481

1

3

16.7%

Chris Conley

12

6.6%

7

134

1

0

0.0%

David Johnson

18

9.8%

14

127

1

3

16.7%

