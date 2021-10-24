Publish date:
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Houston vs. Arizona
Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds
Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mills leads Houston with 912 passing yards (152.0 per game) and has a 63.3% completion percentage this year (88-of-139) while throwing five touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He's also rushed seven times for eight yards, averaging 1.3 yards per game.
- The Texans have called a pass in 53.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
- Mills has thrown 10 passes in the red zone this season, 27.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Arizona
- This week Mills will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (232.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Cardinals have given up nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Colts, Mills completed 67.4% of his passes for 243 yards with two interceptions.
- Mills has 642 passing yards (214.0 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 65.6% of his throws and collecting three touchdown passes with six interceptions over his last three games.
Mills' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
57
31.1%
40
481
1
3
16.7%
Chris Conley
12
6.6%
7
134
1
0
0.0%
David Johnson
18
9.8%
14
127
1
3
16.7%
