There will be player props available for DeAndre Hopkins before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 7 matchup sees Hopkins' Arizona Cardinals (6-0) play the Houston Texans (1-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hopkins' 367 receiving yards (61.2 per game) lead all receivers on the Cardinals. He's been targeted 38 times and has collected 26 catches and six touchdowns.

Hopkins has been the target of 38 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season, or 19.5% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Hopkins has been on the receiving end of 27.0% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while running the football 49.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Houston

This week Hopkins will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (259.8 yards allowed per game).

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Browns, Hopkins was targeted four times, totaling 55 yards on three receptions (averaging 18.3 yards per catch) while scoring two touchdowns.

Hopkins has caught 13 passes (on 20 targets) for 209 yards (69.7 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three games.

Hopkins' Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Hopkins 38 19.5% 26 367 6 10 27.0% Christian Kirk 31 15.9% 26 358 3 3 8.1% A.J. Green 32 16.4% 21 340 3 8 21.6% Rondale Moore 28 14.4% 24 286 1 5 13.5%

