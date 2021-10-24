October 24, 2021
DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston

There will be player props available for DeAndre Hopkins before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 7 matchup sees Hopkins' Arizona Cardinals (6-0) play the Houston Texans (1-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hopkins' 367 receiving yards (61.2 per game) lead all receivers on the Cardinals. He's been targeted 38 times and has collected 26 catches and six touchdowns.
  • Hopkins has been the target of 38 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season, or 19.5% of the target share.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Hopkins has been on the receiving end of 27.0% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while running the football 49.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Houston

  • This week Hopkins will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (259.8 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Browns, Hopkins was targeted four times, totaling 55 yards on three receptions (averaging 18.3 yards per catch) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Hopkins has caught 13 passes (on 20 targets) for 209 yards (69.7 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three games.

Hopkins' Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Hopkins

38

19.5%

26

367

6

10

27.0%

Christian Kirk

31

15.9%

26

358

3

3

8.1%

A.J. Green

32

16.4%

21

340

3

8

21.6%

Rondale Moore

28

14.4%

24

286

1

5

13.5%

