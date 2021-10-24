Publish date:
DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston
DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds
DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hopkins' 367 receiving yards (61.2 per game) lead all receivers on the Cardinals. He's been targeted 38 times and has collected 26 catches and six touchdowns.
- Hopkins has been the target of 38 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season, or 19.5% of the target share.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Hopkins has been on the receiving end of 27.0% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while running the football 49.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Houston
- This week Hopkins will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (259.8 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Browns, Hopkins was targeted four times, totaling 55 yards on three receptions (averaging 18.3 yards per catch) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Hopkins has caught 13 passes (on 20 targets) for 209 yards (69.7 per game) and three touchdowns over his last three games.
Hopkins' Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Hopkins
38
19.5%
26
367
6
10
27.0%
Christian Kirk
31
15.9%
26
358
3
3
8.1%
A.J. Green
32
16.4%
21
340
3
8
21.6%
Rondale Moore
28
14.4%
24
286
1
5
13.5%
