Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - San Francisco vs. Indianapolis
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel has hauled in 31 passes and leads his team with 548 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 52 times, and averages 109.6 yards per game.
- Samuel has been the target of 31.3% (52 total) of his team's 166 passing attempts this season.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have called a pass in 53.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- The Colts have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 268.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Colts have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (2.5 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals, Samuel reeled in three passes for 58 yards (19.3 yards per catch) while being targeted nine times.
- Samuel's 16 catches (on 32 targets) have netted him 266 yards (88.7 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
52
31.3%
31
548
3
3
18.8%
George Kittle
28
16.9%
19
227
0
0
0.0%
Kyle Juszczyk
16
9.6%
14
135
1
2
12.5%
Mohamed Sanu
16
9.6%
10
97
0
2
12.5%
