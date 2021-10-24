Before placing any wagers on Deebo Samuel's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (2-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) square off in a Week 7 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel has hauled in 31 passes and leads his team with 548 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 52 times, and averages 109.6 yards per game.

Samuel has been the target of 31.3% (52 total) of his team's 166 passing attempts this season.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have called a pass in 53.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

The Colts have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 268.8 yards per game through the air.

The Colts have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (2.5 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In his Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals, Samuel reeled in three passes for 58 yards (19.3 yards per catch) while being targeted nine times.

Samuel's 16 catches (on 32 targets) have netted him 266 yards (88.7 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 52 31.3% 31 548 3 3 18.8% George Kittle 28 16.9% 19 227 0 0 0.0% Kyle Juszczyk 16 9.6% 14 135 1 2 12.5% Mohamed Sanu 16 9.6% 10 97 0 2 12.5%

Powered By Data Skrive