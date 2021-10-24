October 24, 2021
BETTING
Publish date:

Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - San Francisco vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Deebo Samuel's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (2-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) square off in a Week 7 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Samuel has hauled in 31 passes and leads his team with 548 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 52 times, and averages 109.6 yards per game.
  • Samuel has been the target of 31.3% (52 total) of his team's 166 passing attempts this season.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have called a pass in 53.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • The Colts have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 268.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Colts have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (2.5 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 5 matchup with the Cardinals, Samuel reeled in three passes for 58 yards (19.3 yards per catch) while being targeted nine times.
  • Samuel's 16 catches (on 32 targets) have netted him 266 yards (88.7 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

52

31.3%

31

548

3

3

18.8%

George Kittle

28

16.9%

19

227

0

0

0.0%

Kyle Juszczyk

16

9.6%

14

135

1

2

12.5%

Mohamed Sanu

16

9.6%

10

97

0

2

12.5%

