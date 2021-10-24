Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Derek Carr, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) hit the field in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr leads Las Vegas with 1,946 passing yards (324.3 per game) and has a 64.2% completion percentage this year (149-of-232) while throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 28 rushing yards (4.7 ypg) on 18 carries.

The Raiders have thrown the football in 61.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Carr has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In one matchup against the Eagles, Carr threw for 140 passing yards, 149.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Carr threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Eagles.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 222.0 yards per game through the air.

The Eagles' defense is 22nd in the NFL, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Carr completed 66.7% of his passes for 341 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.

Carr has put up 743 passing yards (247.7 per game) and has a 63.5% completion percentage this year (61-of-96) over his last three games, while throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Henry Ruggs III 32 13.8% 20 445 2 1 3.8% Darren Waller 53 22.8% 33 378 2 7 26.9% Hunter Renfrow 43 18.5% 31 341 2 5 19.2%

Powered By Data Skrive