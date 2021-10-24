Publish date:
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carr leads Las Vegas with 1,946 passing yards (324.3 per game) and has a 64.2% completion percentage this year (149-of-232) while throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 28 rushing yards (4.7 ypg) on 18 carries.
- The Raiders have thrown the football in 61.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
- Carr has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In one matchup against the Eagles, Carr threw for 140 passing yards, 149.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Carr threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Eagles.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The Eagles have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 222.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Eagles' defense is 22nd in the NFL, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Carr completed 66.7% of his passes for 341 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Carr has put up 743 passing yards (247.7 per game) and has a 63.5% completion percentage this year (61-of-96) over his last three games, while throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Henry Ruggs III
32
13.8%
20
445
2
1
3.8%
Darren Waller
53
22.8%
33
378
2
7
26.9%
Hunter Renfrow
43
18.5%
31
341
2
5
19.2%
