October 24, 2021
Publish date:

Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Derek Carr, who takes to the field at 4:05 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) hit the field in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carr leads Las Vegas with 1,946 passing yards (324.3 per game) and has a 64.2% completion percentage this year (149-of-232) while throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 28 rushing yards (4.7 ypg) on 18 carries.
  • The Raiders have thrown the football in 61.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Carr has thrown 26 passes in the red zone this season, 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In one matchup against the Eagles, Carr threw for 140 passing yards, 149.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Carr threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Eagles.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 222.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Eagles' defense is 22nd in the NFL, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Carr completed 66.7% of his passes for 341 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Carr has put up 743 passing yards (247.7 per game) and has a 63.5% completion percentage this year (61-of-96) over his last three games, while throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Henry Ruggs III

32

13.8%

20

445

2

1

3.8%

Darren Waller

53

22.8%

33

378

2

7

26.9%

Hunter Renfrow

43

18.5%

31

341

2

5

19.2%

