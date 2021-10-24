There will be player prop bets available for Derrick Henry ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Henry and the Tennessee Titans (4-2) play the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) in Week 7 at Nissan Stadium.

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has rushed for a team-leading 783 yards on 162 carries (130.5 yards per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns.

He also averages 23.0 receiving yards per game, catching 16 passes for 138 yards.

His team has run the ball 194 times this season, and he's carried 162 of those attempts (83.5%).

The Titans, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 3 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Henry's 117.8 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Chiefs are 6.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Henry, in four matchups versus the Chiefs, has run for a TD every time, including multiple scores in two games.

Henry will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 133.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.

Henry and the Titans will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bills, Henry ran for 143 yards on 20 carries (averaging 7.2 yards per attempt) while scoring three touchdowns.

Henry also tacked on 13 yards on two receptions.

In his last three games, Henry has racked up 82 carries for 430 yards (143.3 per game) and seven touchdowns.

He also has four catches for 33 yards (11.0 per game).

Henry's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Derrick Henry 162 83.5% 783 10 26 86.7% 4.8 Ryan Tannehill 19 9.8% 133 2 4 13.3% 7.0 Jeremy McNichols 7 3.6% 38 0 0 0.0% 5.4 Cam Batson 2 1.0% 15 0 0 0.0% 7.5

