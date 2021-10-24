Publish date:
Derrick Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tennessee vs. Kansas City
Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds
Derrick Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry has rushed for a team-leading 783 yards on 162 carries (130.5 yards per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns.
- He also averages 23.0 receiving yards per game, catching 16 passes for 138 yards.
- His team has run the ball 194 times this season, and he's carried 162 of those attempts (83.5%).
- The Titans, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
3
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Henry's 117.8 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Chiefs are 6.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Henry, in four matchups versus the Chiefs, has run for a TD every time, including multiple scores in two games.
- Henry will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 133.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.
- Henry and the Titans will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bills, Henry ran for 143 yards on 20 carries (averaging 7.2 yards per attempt) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Henry also tacked on 13 yards on two receptions.
- In his last three games, Henry has racked up 82 carries for 430 yards (143.3 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- He also has four catches for 33 yards (11.0 per game).
Henry's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Derrick Henry
162
83.5%
783
10
26
86.7%
4.8
Ryan Tannehill
19
9.8%
133
2
4
13.3%
7.0
Jeremy McNichols
7
3.6%
38
0
0
0.0%
5.4
Cam Batson
2
1.0%
15
0
0
0.0%
7.5
