October 24, 2021
Derrick Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tennessee vs. Kansas City

There will be player prop bets available for Derrick Henry ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Henry and the Tennessee Titans (4-2) play the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) in Week 7 at Nissan Stadium.

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry has rushed for a team-leading 783 yards on 162 carries (130.5 yards per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 23.0 receiving yards per game, catching 16 passes for 138 yards.
  • His team has run the ball 194 times this season, and he's carried 162 of those attempts (83.5%).
  • The Titans, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

3

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Henry's 117.8 rushing yards per game in his four career matchups against the Chiefs are 6.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Henry, in four matchups versus the Chiefs, has run for a TD every time, including multiple scores in two games.
  • Henry will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 133.2 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.
  • Henry and the Titans will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bills, Henry ran for 143 yards on 20 carries (averaging 7.2 yards per attempt) while scoring three touchdowns.
  • Henry also tacked on 13 yards on two receptions.
  • In his last three games, Henry has racked up 82 carries for 430 yards (143.3 per game) and seven touchdowns.
  • He also has four catches for 33 yards (11.0 per game).

Henry's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Derrick Henry

162

83.5%

783

10

26

86.7%

4.8

Ryan Tannehill

19

9.8%

133

2

4

13.3%

7.0

Jeremy McNichols

7

3.6%

38

0

0

0.0%

5.4

Cam Batson

2

1.0%

15

0

0

0.0%

7.5

