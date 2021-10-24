In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Devonta Smith for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith has reeled in 27 passes and leads his team with 345 receiving yards plus one touchdown. He has been targeted 44 times, and averages 57.5 yards per game.

Smith has been the target of 21.1% (44 total) of his team's 209 passing attempts this season.

Smith has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 6.9% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The 236.7 passing yards the Raiders yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Smith grabbed two passes for 31 yards (15.5 yards per reception) while being targeted four times.

Smith has tacked on 230 yards on 16 grabs over his last three games. He was targeted 23 times and put up 76.7 receiving yards per game.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 44 21.1% 27 345 1 2 6.9% Quez Watkins 22 10.5% 16 311 0 3 10.3% Dallas Goedert 19 9.1% 15 216 2 5 17.2% Jalen Reagor 28 13.4% 17 140 1 0 0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive