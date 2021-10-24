Publish date:
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith has reeled in 27 passes and leads his team with 345 receiving yards plus one touchdown. He has been targeted 44 times, and averages 57.5 yards per game.
- Smith has been the target of 21.1% (44 total) of his team's 209 passing attempts this season.
- Smith has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 6.9% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The 236.7 passing yards the Raiders yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Smith grabbed two passes for 31 yards (15.5 yards per reception) while being targeted four times.
- Smith has tacked on 230 yards on 16 grabs over his last three games. He was targeted 23 times and put up 76.7 receiving yards per game.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
44
21.1%
27
345
1
2
6.9%
Quez Watkins
22
10.5%
16
311
0
3
10.3%
Dallas Goedert
19
9.1%
15
216
2
5
17.2%
Jalen Reagor
28
13.4%
17
140
1
0
0.0%
