Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New York vs. Carolina
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Booker has rushed for 105 yards on 35 carries (17.5 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
- And he has added 10 catches for 58 yards (9.7 per game) and one receiving TD.
- He has received 35 of his team's 138 carries this season (25.4%).
- The Giants, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.9% of the time while running the football 37.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Over his two career matchups against the Panthers, Booker averaged 18.5 rushing yards per game, 35.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Booker, in two matchups against the Panthers, has not run for a TD.
- The Panthers have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 111.5 yards per game.
- This year the Panthers have given up five rushing TDs. They are ranked eighth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Rams, Booker ran for 41 yards on 12 carries.
- Booker tacked on four catches for 28 yards.
- Booker has 89 yards on 29 carries (29.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.
- He's also hauled in eight passes for 50 yards (16.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Booker's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devontae Booker
35
25.4%
105
1
6
23.1%
3.0
Daniel Jones
33
23.9%
201
2
7
26.9%
6.1
Saquon Barkley
54
39.1%
195
2
10
38.5%
3.6
Elijhaa Penny
8
5.8%
30
1
1
3.8%
3.8
