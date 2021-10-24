October 24, 2021
Publish date:

Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New York vs. Carolina

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Devontae Booker and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. This Week 7 matchup sees Booker's New York Giants (1-5) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (3-3) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Booker has rushed for 105 yards on 35 carries (17.5 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
  • And he has added 10 catches for 58 yards (9.7 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • He has received 35 of his team's 138 carries this season (25.4%).
  • The Giants, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.9% of the time while running the football 37.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Over his two career matchups against the Panthers, Booker averaged 18.5 rushing yards per game, 35.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Booker, in two matchups against the Panthers, has not run for a TD.
  • The Panthers have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 111.5 yards per game.
  • This year the Panthers have given up five rushing TDs. They are ranked eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Rams, Booker ran for 41 yards on 12 carries.
  • Booker tacked on four catches for 28 yards.
  • Booker has 89 yards on 29 carries (29.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.
  • He's also hauled in eight passes for 50 yards (16.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Booker's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devontae Booker

35

25.4%

105

1

6

23.1%

3.0

Daniel Jones

33

23.9%

201

2

7

26.9%

6.1

Saquon Barkley

54

39.1%

195

2

10

38.5%

3.6

Elijhaa Penny

8

5.8%

30

1

1

3.8%

3.8

