In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Devontae Booker and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. This Week 7 matchup sees Booker's New York Giants (1-5) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (3-3) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Booker has rushed for 105 yards on 35 carries (17.5 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

And he has added 10 catches for 58 yards (9.7 per game) and one receiving TD.

He has received 35 of his team's 138 carries this season (25.4%).

The Giants, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.9% of the time while running the football 37.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Carolina

Over his two career matchups against the Panthers, Booker averaged 18.5 rushing yards per game, 35.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Booker, in two matchups against the Panthers, has not run for a TD.

The Panthers have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 111.5 yards per game.

This year the Panthers have given up five rushing TDs. They are ranked eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Rams, Booker ran for 41 yards on 12 carries.

Booker tacked on four catches for 28 yards.

Booker has 89 yards on 29 carries (29.7 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.

He's also hauled in eight passes for 50 yards (16.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Booker's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devontae Booker 35 25.4% 105 1 6 23.1% 3.0 Daniel Jones 33 23.9% 201 2 7 26.9% 6.1 Saquon Barkley 54 39.1% 195 2 10 38.5% 3.6 Elijhaa Penny 8 5.8% 30 1 1 3.8% 3.8

