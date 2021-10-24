The East Carolina Pirates (3-4, 0-0 AAC) are 7.5-point favorites when they host the South Florida Bulls (2-5, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The over/under for the outing is set at 57.5.

Odds for East Carolina vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

East Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in three of seven games this season.

South Florida's games have gone over 57.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

Thursday's over/under is 4.9 points higher than the combined 52.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 60.7 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.2 more than the 57.5 total in this contest.

The Pirates and their opponents have scored an average of 59.9 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Thursday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 57.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

This season, the Pirates are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

East Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Pirates average 28.7 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the Bulls surrender per outing (32.3).

East Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 32.3 points.

The Pirates collect 44.4 fewer yards per game (418.9), than the Bulls give up per matchup (463.3).

In games that East Carolina amasses more than 463.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Pirates have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (10).

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

So far this year, the Bulls have been installed as underdogs by a 7.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

South Florida's games this season have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Bulls put up 23.9 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the Pirates allow (28.4).

South Florida is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 28.4 points.

The Bulls average 79.3 fewer yards per game (350.7) than the Pirates give up per matchup (430.0).

This season the Bulls have nine turnovers, five fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (14).

Season Stats