October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - San Francisco vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Elijah Mitchell will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (2-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) hit the field in Week 7 at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has run for a team-high 189 yards on 45 attempts (37.8 yards per game) and one touchdown.
  • And he has added four catches for 30 yards (6.0 per game).
  • He has handled 45, or 31.2%, of his team's 144 rushing attempts this season.
  • The 49ers, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 14th in the league, giving up 111.0 yards per game.
  • This year the Colts have allowed one rushing TD. They are ranked first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 5 matchup against the Cardinals, Mitchell ran the ball nine times for 43 yards (4.8 yards per attempt).
  • He chipped in with two receptions for 19 yards in the passing game.
  • Mitchell has 43 yards on nine carries (14.3 ypg) over his last three outings.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

45

31.2%

189

1

4

25.0%

4.2

Trey Sermon

31

21.5%

135

1

1

6.2%

4.4

Trey Lance

27

18.8%

133

1

4

25.0%

4.9

JaMycal Hasty

6

4.2%

41

1

2

12.5%

6.8

Powered By Data Skrive