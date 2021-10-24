Elijah Mitchell will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (2-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) hit the field in Week 7 at Levi's Stadium.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has run for a team-high 189 yards on 45 attempts (37.8 yards per game) and one touchdown.

And he has added four catches for 30 yards (6.0 per game).

He has handled 45, or 31.2%, of his team's 144 rushing attempts this season.

The 49ers, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 14th in the league, giving up 111.0 yards per game.

This year the Colts have allowed one rushing TD. They are ranked first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 5 matchup against the Cardinals, Mitchell ran the ball nine times for 43 yards (4.8 yards per attempt).

He chipped in with two receptions for 19 yards in the passing game.

Mitchell has 43 yards on nine carries (14.3 ypg) over his last three outings.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 45 31.2% 189 1 4 25.0% 4.2 Trey Sermon 31 21.5% 135 1 1 6.2% 4.4 Trey Lance 27 18.8% 133 1 4 25.0% 4.9 JaMycal Hasty 6 4.2% 41 1 2 12.5% 6.8

