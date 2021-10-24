Publish date:
Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - San Francisco vs. Indianapolis
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds
Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mitchell has run for a team-high 189 yards on 45 attempts (37.8 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- And he has added four catches for 30 yards (6.0 per game).
- He has handled 45, or 31.2%, of his team's 144 rushing attempts this season.
- The 49ers, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 14th in the league, giving up 111.0 yards per game.
- This year the Colts have allowed one rushing TD. They are ranked first in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 5 matchup against the Cardinals, Mitchell ran the ball nine times for 43 yards (4.8 yards per attempt).
- He chipped in with two receptions for 19 yards in the passing game.
- Mitchell has 43 yards on nine carries (14.3 ypg) over his last three outings.
Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Elijah Mitchell
45
31.2%
189
1
4
25.0%
4.2
Trey Sermon
31
21.5%
135
1
1
6.2%
4.4
Trey Lance
27
18.8%
133
1
4
25.0%
4.9
JaMycal Hasty
6
4.2%
41
1
2
12.5%
6.8
