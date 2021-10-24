Publish date:
Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Packers vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- Green Bay and its opponents have combined for 49 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.
- Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in four of six games this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 2.3 points higher than the combined 46.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 53.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.7 more than the 49 over/under in this contest.
- Packers games have an average total of 48.2 points this season, 0.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 46.3 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Packers stats and trends
- Against the spread, Green Bay is 5-1-0 this season.
- This season, the Packers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
- Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Packers average 24.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Football Team give up per outing (31.0).
- The Packers average 79.5 fewer yards per game (343.5), than the Football Team give up per contest (423.0).
- The Packers have five giveaways this season, while the Football Team have seven takeaways.
Washington stats and trends
- So far this year Washington has one win against the spread.
- Washington's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- This year the Football Team put up per game (22.7) than the Packers surrender (22.7).
- Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.7 points.
- The Football Team rack up 336.2 yards per game, 21.2 more yards than the 315.0 the Packers give up.
- In games that Washington picks up more than 315.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Football Team have nine giveaways this season, while the Packers have nine takeaways.
Home and road insights
- The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites or greater at home.
- The average total in Packers home games this season is 47.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).
- Football Team away games this season average 46.5 total points, 2.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).
