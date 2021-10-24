The Green Bay Packers (5-1) are favored by 8.5 points as they look to keep their five-game winning streak alive in a matchup with the Washington Football Team (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The over/under is 49 for the outing.

Odds for Packers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have combined for 49 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this year.

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in four of six games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 2.3 points higher than the combined 46.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 53.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.7 more than the 49 over/under in this contest.

Packers games have an average total of 48.2 points this season, 0.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.3 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 5-1-0 this season.

This season, the Packers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Packers average 24.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Football Team give up per outing (31.0).

The Packers average 79.5 fewer yards per game (343.5), than the Football Team give up per contest (423.0).

The Packers have five giveaways this season, while the Football Team have seven takeaways.

Washington stats and trends

So far this year Washington has one win against the spread.

Washington's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

This year the Football Team put up per game (22.7) than the Packers surrender (22.7).

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.7 points.

The Football Team rack up 336.2 yards per game, 21.2 more yards than the 315.0 the Packers give up.

In games that Washington picks up more than 315.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Football Team have nine giveaways this season, while the Packers have nine takeaways.

Home and road insights

The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites or greater at home.

The average total in Packers home games this season is 47.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

Football Team away games this season average 46.5 total points, 2.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

