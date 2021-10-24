The New Mexico State Aggies (1-6) are facing tough odds as 18-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-4). The game has a point total set at 62.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Hawaii vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Hawaii and its opponents have scored at least 62.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this year.

So far this season, 42.9% of New Mexico State's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 62.5.

Sunday's total is 13.2 points higher than the combined 49.3 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 6.0 points fewer than the 68.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Rainbow Warriors games this season feature an average total of 64.2 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 56.6 points, 5.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Hawaii's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Rainbow Warriors put up 10.8 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Aggies give up (37.1).

Hawaii is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 37.1 points.

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 47.1 fewer yards per game (414.0), than the Aggies give up per outing (461.1).

When Hawaii totals more than 461.1 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Hawaii at SISportsbook.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

In New Mexico State's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 18 points or more four times this season and are 4-0 ATS in those matchups.

New Mexico State's games this season have gone over the point total four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Aggies score 23.0 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors allow (31.4).

The Aggies average 75.1 fewer yards per game (367.9) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (443.0).

The Aggies have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Rainbow Warriors have forced turnovers (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats