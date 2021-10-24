There will be player prop bet markets available for Henry Ruggs III ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Ruggs and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Odds

Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ruggs has reeled in 20 passes and leads his team with 445 receiving yards while scoring two touchdowns. He has been targeted 32 times, and averages 74.2 yards per game.

Ruggs has been the target of 32 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season, or 13.8% of the target share.

The Raiders have run 61.7% passing plays and 38.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

The 222.0 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Broncos, Ruggs was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 97 yards (32.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

Ruggs has grabbed nine passes (13 targets) for 208 yards (69.3 per game) with one TD in his last three games.

Ruggs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Henry Ruggs III 32 13.8% 20 445 2 1 3.8% Darren Waller 53 22.8% 33 378 2 7 26.9% Hunter Renfrow 43 18.5% 31 341 2 5 19.2% Bryan Edwards 27 11.6% 15 303 0 2 7.7%

