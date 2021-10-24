October 24, 2021
Henry Ruggs III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia

There will be player prop bet markets available for Henry Ruggs III ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Ruggs and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ruggs has reeled in 20 passes and leads his team with 445 receiving yards while scoring two touchdowns. He has been targeted 32 times, and averages 74.2 yards per game.
  • Ruggs has been the target of 32 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season, or 13.8% of the target share.
  • The Raiders have run 61.7% passing plays and 38.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • The 222.0 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Broncos, Ruggs was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 97 yards (32.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
  • Ruggs has grabbed nine passes (13 targets) for 208 yards (69.3 per game) with one TD in his last three games.

Ruggs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Henry Ruggs III

32

13.8%

20

445

2

1

3.8%

Darren Waller

53

22.8%

33

378

2

7

26.9%

Hunter Renfrow

43

18.5%

31

341

2

5

19.2%

Bryan Edwards

27

11.6%

15

303

0

2

7.7%

