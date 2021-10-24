Publish date:
Henry Ruggs III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia
Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Odds
Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ruggs has reeled in 20 passes and leads his team with 445 receiving yards while scoring two touchdowns. He has been targeted 32 times, and averages 74.2 yards per game.
- Ruggs has been the target of 32 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season, or 13.8% of the target share.
- The Raiders have run 61.7% passing plays and 38.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- The 222.0 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles have allowed 12 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Broncos, Ruggs was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 97 yards (32.3 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
- Ruggs has grabbed nine passes (13 targets) for 208 yards (69.3 per game) with one TD in his last three games.
Ruggs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Henry Ruggs III
32
13.8%
20
445
2
1
3.8%
Darren Waller
53
22.8%
33
378
2
7
26.9%
Hunter Renfrow
43
18.5%
31
341
2
5
19.2%
Bryan Edwards
27
11.6%
15
303
0
2
7.7%
