October 24, 2021
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Hunter Henry ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Henry's New England Patriots (2-4) and the New York Jets (1-4) meet in a Week 7 matchup between AFC East opponents at Gillette Stadium.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry has put up a 241-yard season so far (40.2 yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes on 28 targets.
  • Henry has been the target of 28 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Henry has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while running the football 39.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • In his two matchups against the Jets, Henry's 45 receiving yards average is 3.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).
  • Henry, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 268.0 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Jets' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys last week, Henry was targeted two times and racked up 25 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Henry has caught 12 passes on 15 targets for 132 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 44.0 yards over his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

28

13.1%

22

241

3

3

12.0%

Jakobi Meyers

52

24.4%

36

346

0

4

16.0%

Kendrick Bourne

24

11.3%

18

282

2

1

4.0%

Nelson Agholor

31

14.6%

17

224

1

4

16.0%

