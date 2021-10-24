Oddsmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Hunter Henry ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Henry's New England Patriots (2-4) and the New York Jets (1-4) meet in a Week 7 matchup between AFC East opponents at Gillette Stadium.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has put up a 241-yard season so far (40.2 yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes on 28 targets.

Henry has been the target of 28 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Henry has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while running the football 39.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

In his two matchups against the Jets, Henry's 45 receiving yards average is 3.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).

Henry, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 268.0 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jets' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys last week, Henry was targeted two times and racked up 25 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Henry has caught 12 passes on 15 targets for 132 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 44.0 yards over his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 28 13.1% 22 241 3 3 12.0% Jakobi Meyers 52 24.4% 36 346 0 4 16.0% Kendrick Bourne 24 11.3% 18 282 2 1 4.0% Nelson Agholor 31 14.6% 17 224 1 4 16.0%

