Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry has put up a 241-yard season so far (40.2 yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes on 28 targets.
- Henry has been the target of 28 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Henry has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while running the football 39.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- In his two matchups against the Jets, Henry's 45 receiving yards average is 3.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).
- Henry, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 268.0 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Jets' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys last week, Henry was targeted two times and racked up 25 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Henry has caught 12 passes on 15 targets for 132 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 44.0 yards over his last three games.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
28
13.1%
22
241
3
3
12.0%
Jakobi Meyers
52
24.4%
36
346
0
4
16.0%
Kendrick Bourne
24
11.3%
18
282
2
1
4.0%
Nelson Agholor
31
14.6%
17
224
1
4
16.0%
