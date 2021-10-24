Before placing any bets on Hunter Renfrow's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow has collected 341 receiving yards (56.8 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 31 passes on 43 targets.

So far this season, 18.5% of the 232 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Renfrow has been on the receiving end of 19.2% of his team's 26 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 61.7% passing plays and 38.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Renfrow's matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

This week Renfrow will face the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense (222.0 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles have given up 12 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Renfrow caught three passes for 36 yards while being targeted five times.

Renfrow has also tacked on 137 yards on 15 grabs and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 21 times and averaged 45.7 receiving yards per game.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 43 18.5% 31 341 2 5 19.2% Henry Ruggs III 32 13.8% 20 445 2 1 3.8% Darren Waller 53 22.8% 33 378 2 7 26.9% Bryan Edwards 27 11.6% 15 303 0 2 7.7%

Powered By Data Skrive