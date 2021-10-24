Publish date:
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase has been targeted 41 times and has 27 catches, leading the Bengals with 553 receiving yards (92.2 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.4% of the 175 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
- The Bengals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- The Ravens are conceding 295.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Chase hauled in four passes for 97 yards (24.2 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.
- In his last three games, Chase racked up 16 catches on 25 targets and averaged 111.0 receiving yards with one touchdown.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
41
23.4%
27
553
5
1
7.7%
Tyler Boyd
38
21.7%
28
290
1
2
15.4%
Tee Higgins
28
16.0%
18
194
2
3
23.1%
C.J. Uzomah
16
9.1%
14
165
3
1
7.7%
