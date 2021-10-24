Before placing any wagers on Ja'Marr Chase's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) and the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) meet in a Week 7 matchup between AFC North foes at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has been targeted 41 times and has 27 catches, leading the Bengals with 553 receiving yards (92.2 ypg) plus five touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.4% of the 175 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.

The Bengals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The Ravens are conceding 295.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Ravens defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Chase hauled in four passes for 97 yards (24.2 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.

In his last three games, Chase racked up 16 catches on 25 targets and averaged 111.0 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 41 23.4% 27 553 5 1 7.7% Tyler Boyd 38 21.7% 28 290 1 2 15.4% Tee Higgins 28 16.0% 18 194 2 3 23.1% C.J. Uzomah 16 9.1% 14 165 3 1 7.7%

