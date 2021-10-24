Publish date:
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Meyers' 346 receiving yards (57.7 per game) lead the Patriots. He has 36 catches on 52 targets.
- Meyers has been the target of 52 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season, or 24.4% of the target share.
- Meyers has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Meyers' 72 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Jets are 11.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In five matchups versus the Jets, Meyers has not had a TD catch.
- The 268.0 yards per game the Jets are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets have surrendered four touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys last week, Meyers was targeted six times and racked up 44 yards on five receptions.
- Meyers' 17 grabs have led to 170 yards (56.7 per game) in his last three games. He was targeted 23 times.
Meyers' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
52
24.4%
36
346
0
4
16.0%
Kendrick Bourne
24
11.3%
18
282
2
1
4.0%
Hunter Henry
28
13.1%
22
241
3
3
12.0%
Nelson Agholor
31
14.6%
17
224
1
4
16.0%
