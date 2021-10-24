October 24, 2021
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Jakobi Meyers' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East rivals meet in Week 7 when Meyers' New England Patriots (2-4) take on the New York Jets (1-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Meyers' 346 receiving yards (57.7 per game) lead the Patriots. He has 36 catches on 52 targets.
  • Meyers has been the target of 52 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season, or 24.4% of the target share.
  • Meyers has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Meyers' 72 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Jets are 11.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In five matchups versus the Jets, Meyers has not had a TD catch.
  • The 268.0 yards per game the Jets are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets have surrendered four touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys last week, Meyers was targeted six times and racked up 44 yards on five receptions.
  • Meyers' 17 grabs have led to 170 yards (56.7 per game) in his last three games. He was targeted 23 times.

Meyers' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

52

24.4%

36

346

0

4

16.0%

Kendrick Bourne

24

11.3%

18

282

2

1

4.0%

Hunter Henry

28

13.1%

22

241

3

3

12.0%

Nelson Agholor

31

14.6%

17

224

1

4

16.0%

