Before placing any wagers on Jakobi Meyers' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East rivals meet in Week 7 when Meyers' New England Patriots (2-4) take on the New York Jets (1-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Meyers' 346 receiving yards (57.7 per game) lead the Patriots. He has 36 catches on 52 targets.

Meyers has been the target of 52 of his team's 213 passing attempts this season, or 24.4% of the target share.

Meyers has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Meyers' matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Meyers' 72 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Jets are 11.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups versus the Jets, Meyers has not had a TD catch.

The 268.0 yards per game the Jets are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets have surrendered four touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). They are first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys last week, Meyers was targeted six times and racked up 44 yards on five receptions.

Meyers' 17 grabs have led to 170 yards (56.7 per game) in his last three games. He was targeted 23 times.

Meyers' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 52 24.4% 36 346 0 4 16.0% Kendrick Bourne 24 11.3% 18 282 2 1 4.0% Hunter Henry 28 13.1% 22 241 3 3 12.0% Nelson Agholor 31 14.6% 17 224 1 4 16.0%

Powered By Data Skrive