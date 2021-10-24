Jalen Hurts has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) square off in a Week 7 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has thrown for 1,480 yards (246.7 ypg), completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 300 rushing yards (50.0 ypg) on 53 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Hurts accounts for 51.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 208 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The 236.7 yards per game the Raiders are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders have given up nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Hurts completed 46.2% of his passes for 115 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

He added 10 carries for 44 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt while scoring two rushing touchdowns.

Hurts has 700 passing yards (233.3 ypg), completing 59.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed 27 times for 121 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 40.3 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 44 21.1% 27 345 1 2 6.9% Quez Watkins 22 10.5% 16 311 0 3 10.3% Dallas Goedert 19 9.1% 15 216 2 5 17.2%

