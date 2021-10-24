Publish date:
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts has thrown for 1,480 yards (246.7 ypg), completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 300 rushing yards (50.0 ypg) on 53 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- The Eagles have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
- Hurts accounts for 51.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 208 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The 236.7 yards per game the Raiders are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders have given up nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Hurts completed 46.2% of his passes for 115 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- He added 10 carries for 44 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt while scoring two rushing touchdowns.
- Hurts has 700 passing yards (233.3 ypg), completing 59.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also rushed 27 times for 121 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 40.3 yards per game.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
44
21.1%
27
345
1
2
6.9%
Quez Watkins
22
10.5%
16
311
0
3
10.3%
Dallas Goedert
19
9.1%
15
216
2
5
17.2%
