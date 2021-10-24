October 24, 2021
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas

Jalen Hurts has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) square off in a Week 7 matchup from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts has thrown for 1,480 yards (246.7 ypg), completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 300 rushing yards (50.0 ypg) on 53 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • The Eagles have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Hurts accounts for 51.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 208 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The 236.7 yards per game the Raiders are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders have given up nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are ninth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Hurts completed 46.2% of his passes for 115 yards, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • He added 10 carries for 44 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt while scoring two rushing touchdowns.
  • Hurts has 700 passing yards (233.3 ypg), completing 59.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed 27 times for 121 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 40.3 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

44

21.1%

27

345

1

2

6.9%

Quez Watkins

22

10.5%

16

311

0

3

10.3%

Dallas Goedert

19

9.1%

15

216

2

5

17.2%

