October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jameis Winston Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle

Author:

Jameis Winston will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Winston and the New Orleans Saints (3-2) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jameis Winston Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Winston leads New Orleans with 892 passing yards (178.4 per game) and has a 60.3% completion percentage this year (70-of-116) while throwing 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 86 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown, averaging 17.2 yards per game.
  • The Saints have run 43.5% passing plays and 56.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Winston has thrown 15 passes in the red zone this season, 35.7% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Winston's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Winston averaged 277.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Seahawks, 73.0 yards more than his over/under for Monday.
  • In both of those games against the Seahawks, Winston threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • Note: Winston's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
  • The Seahawks are conceding 306.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Seahawks' defense is 16th in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 5 matchup with the Football Team, Winston completed 50.0% of his passes for 279 yards, while throwing four touchdowns with one interception.
  • Winston added 26 yards on six carries, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.
  • Winston has racked up 633 passing yards (211.0 per game) and has a 60.8% completion percentage this year (45-of-74) while throwing seven touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Winston's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deonte Harris

16

13.3%

12

236

2

0

0.0%

Marquez Callaway

21

17.5%

13

222

3

2

11.8%

Alvin Kamara

22

18.3%

15

113

3

4

23.5%

Powered By Data Skrive