Jameis Winston Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle
Jameis Winston Prop Bet Odds
Jameis Winston Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Winston leads New Orleans with 892 passing yards (178.4 per game) and has a 60.3% completion percentage this year (70-of-116) while throwing 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He has tacked on 86 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown, averaging 17.2 yards per game.
- The Saints have run 43.5% passing plays and 56.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Winston has thrown 15 passes in the red zone this season, 35.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Winston averaged 277.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Seahawks, 73.0 yards more than his over/under for Monday.
- In both of those games against the Seahawks, Winston threw multiple touchdown passes.
- Note: Winston's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
- The Seahawks are conceding 306.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- The Seahawks' defense is 16th in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 5 matchup with the Football Team, Winston completed 50.0% of his passes for 279 yards, while throwing four touchdowns with one interception.
- Winston added 26 yards on six carries, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.
- Winston has racked up 633 passing yards (211.0 per game) and has a 60.8% completion percentage this year (45-of-74) while throwing seven touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
Winston's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deonte Harris
16
13.3%
12
236
2
0
0.0%
Marquez Callaway
21
17.5%
13
222
3
2
11.8%
Alvin Kamara
22
18.3%
15
113
3
4
23.5%
