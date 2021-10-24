Jameis Winston will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Winston and the New Orleans Saints (3-2) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jameis Winston Prop Bet Odds

Jameis Winston Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Winston leads New Orleans with 892 passing yards (178.4 per game) and has a 60.3% completion percentage this year (70-of-116) while throwing 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He has tacked on 86 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown, averaging 17.2 yards per game.

The Saints have run 43.5% passing plays and 56.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Winston has thrown 15 passes in the red zone this season, 35.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Winston's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Seattle

Winston averaged 277.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Seahawks, 73.0 yards more than his over/under for Monday.

In both of those games against the Seahawks, Winston threw multiple touchdown passes.

Note: Winston's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The Seahawks are conceding 306.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Seahawks' defense is 16th in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In his Week 5 matchup with the Football Team, Winston completed 50.0% of his passes for 279 yards, while throwing four touchdowns with one interception.

Winston added 26 yards on six carries, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Winston has racked up 633 passing yards (211.0 per game) and has a 60.8% completion percentage this year (45-of-74) while throwing seven touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Winston's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deonte Harris 16 13.3% 12 236 2 0 0.0% Marquez Callaway 21 17.5% 13 222 3 2 11.8% Alvin Kamara 22 18.3% 15 113 3 4 23.5%

Powered By Data Skrive