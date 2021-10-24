October 24, 2021
James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston

There will be player prop bet markets available for James Conner before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Conner's Arizona Cardinals (6-0) and the Houston Texans (1-5) square off in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conner has 272 yards on 79 carries (45.3 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on five catches for 34 yards (5.7 per game).
  • He has received 79 of his team's 188 carries this season (42.0%).
  • The Cardinals have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Conner recorded 109 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Texans, 52.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Conner ran for a touchdown in that game against the Texans.
  • The Texans have the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 141.3 yards per game.
  • The Texans have conceded 11 rushing touchdowns, 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns last week, Conner rushed 16 times for 71 yards (4.4 yards per carry).
  • Conner has 150 yards on 44 carries (50.0 ypg) with three rushing touchdowns during his last three games.

Conner's Arizona Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Conner

79

42.0%

272

5

17

42.5%

3.4

Chase Edmonds

53

28.2%

316

0

8

20.0%

6.0

Kyler Murray

37

19.7%

116

3

10

25.0%

3.1

Rondale Moore

9

4.8%

60

0

4

10.0%

6.7

