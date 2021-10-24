There will be player prop bet markets available for James Conner before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Conner's Arizona Cardinals (6-0) and the Houston Texans (1-5) square off in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conner has 272 yards on 79 carries (45.3 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.

And he has tacked on five catches for 34 yards (5.7 per game).

He has received 79 of his team's 188 carries this season (42.0%).

The Cardinals have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Houston

Conner recorded 109 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Texans, 52.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Conner ran for a touchdown in that game against the Texans.

The Texans have the NFL's 31st-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 141.3 yards per game.

The Texans have conceded 11 rushing touchdowns, 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Conner rushed 16 times for 71 yards (4.4 yards per carry).

Conner has 150 yards on 44 carries (50.0 ypg) with three rushing touchdowns during his last three games.

Conner's Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Conner 79 42.0% 272 5 17 42.5% 3.4 Chase Edmonds 53 28.2% 316 0 8 20.0% 6.0 Kyler Murray 37 19.7% 116 3 10 25.0% 3.1 Rondale Moore 9 4.8% 60 0 4 10.0% 6.7

