There will be player prop bets available for Jared Goff ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Goff's Detroit Lions (0-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) face off in a Week 7 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff leads Detroit with 1,505 passing yards (250.8 ypg) on 159-of-238 with seven touchdowns against four interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 12 times for 73 yards, averaging 12.2 yards per game.

The Lions, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.6% of the time while running the football 36.4% of the time.

Goff has attempted 25 of his 238 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Rams are giving up 285.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

With six passing TDs conceded this year, the Rams defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bengals, Goff had 202 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes with one interception.

Over his last three games, Goff has recorded 704 passing yards (234.7 yards per game) while going 73-for-115 (63.5% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 44 18.4% 32 311 2 4 16.0% D'Andre Swift 42 17.6% 34 295 1 5 20.0% Kalif Raymond 31 13.0% 20 219 2 3 12.0%

