October 24, 2021
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Jared Goff ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Goff's Detroit Lions (0-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) face off in a Week 7 matchup from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goff leads Detroit with 1,505 passing yards (250.8 ypg) on 159-of-238 with seven touchdowns against four interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 12 times for 73 yards, averaging 12.2 yards per game.
  • The Lions, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.6% of the time while running the football 36.4% of the time.
  • Goff has attempted 25 of his 238 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Rams are giving up 285.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • With six passing TDs conceded this year, the Rams defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bengals, Goff had 202 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes with one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Goff has recorded 704 passing yards (234.7 yards per game) while going 73-for-115 (63.5% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

44

18.4%

32

311

2

4

16.0%

D'Andre Swift

42

17.6%

34

295

1

5

20.0%

Kalif Raymond

31

13.0%

20

219

2

3

12.0%

