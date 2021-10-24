Publish date:
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goff leads Detroit with 1,505 passing yards (250.8 ypg) on 159-of-238 with seven touchdowns against four interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 12 times for 73 yards, averaging 12.2 yards per game.
- The Lions, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.6% of the time while running the football 36.4% of the time.
- Goff has attempted 25 of his 238 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Rams are giving up 285.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- With six passing TDs conceded this year, the Rams defense is ranked fourth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bengals, Goff had 202 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Goff has recorded 704 passing yards (234.7 yards per game) while going 73-for-115 (63.5% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
44
18.4%
32
311
2
4
16.0%
D'Andre Swift
42
17.6%
34
295
1
5
20.0%
Kalif Raymond
31
13.0%
20
219
2
3
12.0%
