Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - San Francisco vs. Indianapolis
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 925 passing yards (185.0 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage this year (78-of-118) while throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also has 26 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown, averaging 5.2 yards per game.
- The 49ers have run 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
- Garoppolo accounts for 37.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 12 of his 118 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- The Colts have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 268.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Colts have given up 15 passing TDs this year (2.5 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Garoppolo did not record a pass attempt in Week 5 versus the Cardinals.
- Garoppolo has thrown for 422 yards (140.7 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 61.9% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
52
31.3%
31
548
3
3
18.8%
George Kittle
28
16.9%
19
227
0
0
0.0%
Kyle Juszczyk
16
9.6%
14
135
1
2
12.5%
