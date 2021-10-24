Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jimmy Garoppolo, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) in Week 7 at Levi's Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 925 passing yards (185.0 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage this year (78-of-118) while throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also has 26 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown, averaging 5.2 yards per game.

The 49ers have run 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Garoppolo accounts for 37.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 12 of his 118 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

The Colts have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 268.8 yards per game through the air.

The Colts have given up 15 passing TDs this year (2.5 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Garoppolo did not record a pass attempt in Week 5 versus the Cardinals.

Garoppolo has thrown for 422 yards (140.7 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 61.9% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 52 31.3% 31 548 3 3 18.8% George Kittle 28 16.9% 19 227 0 0 0.0% Kyle Juszczyk 16 9.6% 14 135 1 2 12.5%

