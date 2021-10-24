October 24, 2021
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - San Francisco vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jimmy Garoppolo, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) in Week 7 at Levi's Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo leads San Francisco with 925 passing yards (185.0 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage this year (78-of-118) while throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also has 26 rushing yards on 15 carries with one touchdown, averaging 5.2 yards per game.
  • The 49ers have run 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Garoppolo accounts for 37.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 12 of his 118 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Garoppolo's matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • The Colts have the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 268.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Colts have given up 15 passing TDs this year (2.5 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Garoppolo did not record a pass attempt in Week 5 versus the Cardinals.
  • Garoppolo has thrown for 422 yards (140.7 ypg) to lead San Francisco, completing 61.9% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

52

31.3%

31

548

3

3

18.8%

George Kittle

28

16.9%

19

227

0

0

0.0%

Kyle Juszczyk

16

9.6%

14

135

1

2

12.5%

