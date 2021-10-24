Before placing any bets on Joe Burrow's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 7 with the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Burrow has put up 1,540 passing yards (256.7 per game) while going 123-for-174 (70.7% completion percentage) and throwing 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He also has 44 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 7.3 yards per game.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Burrow has attempted 12 of his 174 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In one matchup against the Ravens, Burrow threw for 183 passing yards, 76.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burrow did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Ravens.

The Ravens have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 295.0 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Lions, Burrow went 19-for-29 (65.5 percent) for 271 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.

Burrow added 20 yards on five carries, averaging four yards per carry.

Over his last three games, Burrow has recorded 900 passing yards (300.0 per game) while completing 70 of 99 passes (70.7% completion percentage), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

He has tacked on 35 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 41 23.4% 27 553 5 1 7.7% Tyler Boyd 38 21.7% 28 290 1 2 15.4% Tee Higgins 28 16.0% 18 194 2 3 23.1%

