October 24, 2021
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore

Author:

Before placing any bets on Joe Burrow's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 7 with the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Burrow has put up 1,540 passing yards (256.7 per game) while going 123-for-174 (70.7% completion percentage) and throwing 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He also has 44 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 7.3 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Burrow has attempted 12 of his 174 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In one matchup against the Ravens, Burrow threw for 183 passing yards, 76.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burrow did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Ravens.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 295.0 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Ravens defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Lions, Burrow went 19-for-29 (65.5 percent) for 271 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
  • Burrow added 20 yards on five carries, averaging four yards per carry.
  • Over his last three games, Burrow has recorded 900 passing yards (300.0 per game) while completing 70 of 99 passes (70.7% completion percentage), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 35 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

41

23.4%

27

553

5

1

7.7%

Tyler Boyd

38

21.7%

28

290

1

2

15.4%

Tee Higgins

28

16.0%

18

194

2

3

23.1%

