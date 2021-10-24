In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Joe Mixon and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 7 when Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 480 yards (80.0 per game), with three touchdowns.

He's also caught 13 passes for 90 yards (15.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 111, or 68.5%, of his team's 162 rushing attempts this season.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Against the Ravens, Mixon's 55.1 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 1.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Ravens, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Mixon will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 82.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.

This season the Ravens have conceded six rushing TDs. They are ranked 15th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Mixon rushed 18 times for 94 yards (5.2 yards per carry).

He added five receptions for 59 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

During his last three games, Mixon has collected 194 yards (64.7 per game) on 44 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also caught seven passes for 61 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 111 68.5% 480 3 6 54.5% 4.3 Samaje Perine 20 12.3% 87 0 1 9.1% 4.4 Joe Burrow 17 10.5% 44 0 2 18.2% 2.6 Chris Evans 4 2.5% 18 0 0 0.0% 4.5

