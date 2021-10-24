October 24, 2021
Publish date:

Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Joe Mixon and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 7 when Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 480 yards (80.0 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 13 passes for 90 yards (15.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 111, or 68.5%, of his team's 162 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Against the Ravens, Mixon's 55.1 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 1.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Ravens, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Mixon will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 82.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Ravens have conceded six rushing TDs. They are ranked 15th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Lions last week, Mixon rushed 18 times for 94 yards (5.2 yards per carry).
  • He added five receptions for 59 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • During his last three games, Mixon has collected 194 yards (64.7 per game) on 44 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught seven passes for 61 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

111

68.5%

480

3

6

54.5%

4.3

Samaje Perine

20

12.3%

87

0

1

9.1%

4.4

Joe Burrow

17

10.5%

44

0

2

18.2%

2.6

Chris Evans

4

2.5%

18

0

0

0.0%

4.5

