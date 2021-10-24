Publish date:
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 480 yards (80.0 per game), with three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 13 passes for 90 yards (15.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 111, or 68.5%, of his team's 162 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 51.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Against the Ravens, Mixon's 55.1 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups are 1.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Ravens, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Mixon will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 82.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Ravens have conceded six rushing TDs. They are ranked 15th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Lions last week, Mixon rushed 18 times for 94 yards (5.2 yards per carry).
- He added five receptions for 59 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
- During his last three games, Mixon has collected 194 yards (64.7 per game) on 44 carries with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught seven passes for 61 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
111
68.5%
480
3
6
54.5%
4.3
Samaje Perine
20
12.3%
87
0
1
9.1%
4.4
Joe Burrow
17
10.5%
44
0
2
18.2%
2.6
Chris Evans
4
2.5%
18
0
0
0.0%
4.5
