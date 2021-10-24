October 24, 2021
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Indianapolis vs. San Francisco

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jonathan Taylor for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (2-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) square off in Week 7 at Levi's Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Indianapolis' top rusher, Taylor, has rushed 87 times for 472 yards (78.7 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 15 catches for 210 yards (35.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 159 times this season, and he's carried 87 of those attempts (54.7%).
  • The Colts, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 49ers have the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 113.2 yards per game.
  • The 49ers have given up six rushing touchdowns, 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Texans, Taylor picked up 145 yards on 14 carries (averaging 10.4 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Taylor added one catch for 13 yards.
  • Taylor has 301 yards on 45 carries (100.3 ypg) with four rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
  • He's also caught seven passes for 140 yards (46.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

87

54.7%

472

4

28

70.0%

5.4

Nyheim Hines

26

16.4%

101

1

5

12.5%

3.9

Marlon Mack

25

15.7%

97

0

2

5.0%

3.9

Carson Wentz

18

11.3%

74

0

5

12.5%

4.1

