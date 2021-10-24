Publish date:
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Indianapolis vs. San Francisco
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Indianapolis' top rusher, Taylor, has rushed 87 times for 472 yards (78.7 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 15 catches for 210 yards (35.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has run the ball 159 times this season, and he's carried 87 of those attempts (54.7%).
- The Colts, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 49ers have the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 113.2 yards per game.
- The 49ers have given up six rushing touchdowns, 15th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Texans, Taylor picked up 145 yards on 14 carries (averaging 10.4 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Taylor added one catch for 13 yards.
- Taylor has 301 yards on 45 carries (100.3 ypg) with four rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
- He's also caught seven passes for 140 yards (46.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
87
54.7%
472
4
28
70.0%
5.4
Nyheim Hines
26
16.4%
101
1
5
12.5%
3.9
Marlon Mack
25
15.7%
97
0
2
5.0%
3.9
Carson Wentz
18
11.3%
74
0
5
12.5%
4.1
