In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jonathan Taylor for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (2-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) square off in Week 7 at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Indianapolis' top rusher, Taylor, has rushed 87 times for 472 yards (78.7 per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 15 catches for 210 yards (35.0 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 159 times this season, and he's carried 87 of those attempts (54.7%).

The Colts, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 49ers have the NFL's 18th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 113.2 yards per game.

The 49ers have given up six rushing touchdowns, 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Texans, Taylor picked up 145 yards on 14 carries (averaging 10.4 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.

Taylor added one catch for 13 yards.

Taylor has 301 yards on 45 carries (100.3 ypg) with four rushing touchdowns over his last three games.

He's also caught seven passes for 140 yards (46.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 87 54.7% 472 4 28 70.0% 5.4 Nyheim Hines 26 16.4% 101 1 5 12.5% 3.9 Marlon Mack 25 15.7% 97 0 2 5.0% 3.9 Carson Wentz 18 11.3% 74 0 5 12.5% 4.1

Powered By Data Skrive