Publish date:
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs has taken 54 attempts for a team-leading 175 rushing yards (29.2 per game) with four touchdowns.
- He's also added 11 catches for 71 yards (11.8 per game).
- He has handled 54, or 37.5%, of his team's 144 rushing attempts this season.
- The Raiders have run 61.7% passing plays and 38.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Jacobs will go up against a Eagles squad that allows 135.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Eagles are ranked 15th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Broncos, Jacobs carried the ball 16 times for 53 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He tacked on one reception for 29 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three games, Jacobs has piled up 141 rushing yards (47.0 per game) on 44 attempts with two touchdowns.
- He also has 10 catches for 65 yards (21.7 per game).
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
54
37.5%
175
4
11
35.5%
3.2
Peyton Barber
37
25.7%
143
1
7
22.6%
3.9
Kenyan Drake
28
19.4%
91
1
7
22.6%
3.3
Marcus Mariota
1
0.7%
31
0
0
0.0%
31.0
