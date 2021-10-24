October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia

Author:

There will be player props available for Josh Jacobs ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) take the field in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs has taken 54 attempts for a team-leading 175 rushing yards (29.2 per game) with four touchdowns.
  • He's also added 11 catches for 71 yards (11.8 per game).
  • He has handled 54, or 37.5%, of his team's 144 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Raiders have run 61.7% passing plays and 38.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jacobs' matchup with the Eagles.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Jacobs will go up against a Eagles squad that allows 135.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Eagles are ranked 15th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Broncos, Jacobs carried the ball 16 times for 53 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He tacked on one reception for 29 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three games, Jacobs has piled up 141 rushing yards (47.0 per game) on 44 attempts with two touchdowns.
  • He also has 10 catches for 65 yards (21.7 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

54

37.5%

175

4

11

35.5%

3.2

Peyton Barber

37

25.7%

143

1

7

22.6%

3.9

Kenyan Drake

28

19.4%

91

1

7

22.6%

3.3

Marcus Mariota

1

0.7%

31

0

0

0.0%

31.0

Powered By Data Skrive