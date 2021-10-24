There will be player props available for Josh Jacobs ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Jacobs' Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) take the field in Week 7 at Allegiant Stadium.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs has taken 54 attempts for a team-leading 175 rushing yards (29.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

He's also added 11 catches for 71 yards (11.8 per game).

He has handled 54, or 37.5%, of his team's 144 rushing attempts this season.

The Raiders have run 61.7% passing plays and 38.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Jacobs will go up against a Eagles squad that allows 135.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Eagles are ranked 15th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Broncos, Jacobs carried the ball 16 times for 53 yards and scored one touchdown.

He tacked on one reception for 29 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three games, Jacobs has piled up 141 rushing yards (47.0 per game) on 44 attempts with two touchdowns.

He also has 10 catches for 65 yards (21.7 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 54 37.5% 175 4 11 35.5% 3.2 Peyton Barber 37 25.7% 143 1 7 22.6% 3.9 Kenyan Drake 28 19.4% 91 1 7 22.6% 3.3 Marcus Mariota 1 0.7% 31 0 0 0.0% 31.0

