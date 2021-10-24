Julio Jones has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Jones' Tennessee Titans (4-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) hit the field in a Week 7 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Julio Jones Prop Bet Odds

Julio Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jones has 15 catches on 23 targets, with a team-high 263 receiving yards (43.8 per game).

Jones has been the target of 11.3% (23 total) of his team's 203 passing attempts this season.

Jones has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 7.1% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have thrown the football in 51.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Jones' 56.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Chiefs are 10.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jones has not caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 287.5 yards per game through the air.

The Chiefs have allowed 11 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bills, Jones was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 59 yards (19.7 yards per catch).

Over his last three games, Jones has caught three passes for 59 yards. He was targeted five times, and averaged 19.7 yards per game.

Jones' Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Julio Jones 23 11.3% 15 263 0 2 7.1% A.J. Brown 34 16.7% 17 221 1 3 10.7% Chester Rogers 21 10.3% 14 186 1 2 7.1% Jeremy McNichols 23 11.3% 17 160 1 2 7.1%

