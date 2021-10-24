Publish date:
Julio Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tennessee vs. Kansas City
Julio Jones Prop Bet Odds
Julio Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Jones has 15 catches on 23 targets, with a team-high 263 receiving yards (43.8 per game).
- Jones has been the target of 11.3% (23 total) of his team's 203 passing attempts this season.
- Jones has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 7.1% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have thrown the football in 51.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Jones' 56.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Chiefs are 10.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Jones has not caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs.
- Note: Jones' stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 287.5 yards per game through the air.
- The Chiefs have allowed 11 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bills, Jones was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 59 yards (19.7 yards per catch).
- Over his last three games, Jones has caught three passes for 59 yards. He was targeted five times, and averaged 19.7 yards per game.
Jones' Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Julio Jones
23
11.3%
15
263
0
2
7.1%
A.J. Brown
34
16.7%
17
221
1
3
10.7%
Chester Rogers
21
10.3%
14
186
1
2
7.1%
Jeremy McNichols
23
11.3%
17
160
1
2
7.1%
