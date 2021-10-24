October 24, 2021
Julio Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tennessee vs. Kansas City

Author:

Julio Jones has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Jones' Tennessee Titans (4-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) hit the field in a Week 7 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Julio Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Jones has 15 catches on 23 targets, with a team-high 263 receiving yards (43.8 per game).
  • Jones has been the target of 11.3% (23 total) of his team's 203 passing attempts this season.
  • Jones has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 7.1% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have thrown the football in 51.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Jones' 56.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Chiefs are 10.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jones has not caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The Chiefs have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 287.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Chiefs have allowed 11 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bills, Jones was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 59 yards (19.7 yards per catch).
  • Over his last three games, Jones has caught three passes for 59 yards. He was targeted five times, and averaged 19.7 yards per game.

Jones' Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Julio Jones

23

11.3%

15

263

0

2

7.1%

A.J. Brown

34

16.7%

17

221

1

3

10.7%

Chester Rogers

21

10.3%

14

186

1

2

7.1%

Jeremy McNichols

23

11.3%

17

160

1

2

7.1%

