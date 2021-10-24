October 24, 2021
BETTING
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Kalif Raymond ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 7 matchup sees Raymond's Detroit Lions (0-6) play the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Raymond's 20 catches (on 31 targets) have led to 219 receiving yards (36.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Raymond has been the target of 13.0% (31 total) of his team's 239 passing attempts this season.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 285.5 yards per game the Rams are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Raymond was targeted seven times and racked up 37 yards on six receptions.
  • Raymond's nine catches have gotten him 83 yards (27.7 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 15 times.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kalif Raymond

31

13.0%

20

219

2

3

12.0%

T.J. Hockenson

44

18.4%

32

311

2

4

16.0%

D'Andre Swift

42

17.6%

34

295

1

5

20.0%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

33

13.8%

24

204

0

4

16.0%

