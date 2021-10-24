Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Kalif Raymond ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 7 matchup sees Raymond's Detroit Lions (0-6) play the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Raymond's 20 catches (on 31 targets) have led to 219 receiving yards (36.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Raymond has been the target of 13.0% (31 total) of his team's 239 passing attempts this season.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 285.5 yards per game the Rams are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Raymond was targeted seven times and racked up 37 yards on six receptions.

Raymond's nine catches have gotten him 83 yards (27.7 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 15 times.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kalif Raymond 31 13.0% 20 219 2 3 12.0% T.J. Hockenson 44 18.4% 32 311 2 4 16.0% D'Andre Swift 42 17.6% 34 295 1 5 20.0% Amon-Ra St. Brown 33 13.8% 24 204 0 4 16.0%

