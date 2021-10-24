Publish date:
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Detroit vs. Los Angeles
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Raymond's 20 catches (on 31 targets) have led to 219 receiving yards (36.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Raymond has been the target of 13.0% (31 total) of his team's 239 passing attempts this season.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have run 63.6% passing plays and 36.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The 285.5 yards per game the Rams are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.0 passing TDs conceded per game, the Rams defense is ranked fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Raymond was targeted seven times and racked up 37 yards on six receptions.
- Raymond's nine catches have gotten him 83 yards (27.7 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 15 times.
Raymond's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kalif Raymond
31
13.0%
20
219
2
3
12.0%
T.J. Hockenson
44
18.4%
32
311
2
4
16.0%
D'Andre Swift
42
17.6%
34
295
1
5
20.0%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
33
13.8%
24
204
0
4
16.0%
