Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Chiefs vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.
- Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 58.5 points per game, 1.0 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 1.4 points more than the 56.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 54.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Titans have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 7.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Thus far this season Kansas City has two wins against the spread.
- The Chiefs have been favored by 5.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
- The Chiefs average 30.8 points per game, 4.0 more than the Titans allow per matchup (26.8).
- When Kansas City scores more than 26.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Chiefs rack up 47.7 more yards per game (431.7) than the Titans give up per outing (384.0).
- Kansas City is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out more than 384.0 yards.
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Titans have forced (5).
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee has four wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Titans have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
- Tennessee's games this season have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Titans score 27.7 points per game, comparable to the 29.3 the Chiefs allow.
- Tennessee is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.3 points.
- The Titans collect 25.8 fewer yards per game (384.7) than the Chiefs allow per matchup (410.5).
- In games that Tennessee churns out over 410.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This season the Titans have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Chiefs' takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- Tennessee has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.
- In three home games this season, Tennessee has gone over the total once.
- This season, Titans home games average 51.5 points, 6.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (57.5).
- Kansas City is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
- The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (2-0) away from home as 5.5-point favorites or more.
- Kansas City has gone over the total twice in three away games this year.
- Chiefs away games this season average 53.7 total points, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (57.5).
