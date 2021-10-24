The Tennessee Titans (4-2) are 5.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3). The contest's over/under is 57.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in five of seven games (71.4%) this season.

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 58.5 points per game, 1.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 1.4 points more than the 56.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Chiefs and their opponents score an average of 54.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Titans have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 7.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Thus far this season Kansas City has two wins against the spread.

The Chiefs have been favored by 5.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Kansas City's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

The Chiefs average 30.8 points per game, 4.0 more than the Titans allow per matchup (26.8).

When Kansas City scores more than 26.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Chiefs rack up 47.7 more yards per game (431.7) than the Titans give up per outing (384.0).

Kansas City is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team churns out more than 384.0 yards.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Titans have forced (5).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Titans.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has four wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Titans have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this season have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Titans score 27.7 points per game, comparable to the 29.3 the Chiefs allow.

Tennessee is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.3 points.

The Titans collect 25.8 fewer yards per game (384.7) than the Chiefs allow per matchup (410.5).

In games that Tennessee churns out over 410.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Titans have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Chiefs' takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

Tennessee has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.

In three home games this season, Tennessee has gone over the total once.

This season, Titans home games average 51.5 points, 6.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (57.5).

Kansas City is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (2-0) away from home as 5.5-point favorites or more.

Kansas City has gone over the total twice in three away games this year.

Chiefs away games this season average 53.7 total points, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (57.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.