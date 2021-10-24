Publish date:
Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bourne has totaled 282 yards on 18 catches with two touchdowns this season, averaging 47.0 yards per game on 24 targets.
- Bourne has been the target of 11.3% (24 total) of his team's 213 passing attempts this season.
- The Patriots have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Bourne is averaging 38.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Jets, 15.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (23.5).
- Bourne has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.
- The 268.0 passing yards the Jets yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Jets have allowed four touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). They are first in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Cowboys, Bourne was targeted two times and racked up one catch for 75 yards (75 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
- Bourne has grabbed nine passes (10 targets) for 159 yards (53.0 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three outings.
Bourne's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
24
11.3%
18
282
2
1
4.0%
Jakobi Meyers
52
24.4%
36
346
0
4
16.0%
Hunter Henry
28
13.1%
22
241
3
3
12.0%
Nelson Agholor
31
14.6%
17
224
1
4
16.0%
