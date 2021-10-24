Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kendrick Bourne, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Bourne's New England Patriots (2-4) and the New York Jets (1-4) square off in a Week 7 matchup between AFC East rivals at Gillette Stadium.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne has totaled 282 yards on 18 catches with two touchdowns this season, averaging 47.0 yards per game on 24 targets.

Bourne has been the target of 11.3% (24 total) of his team's 213 passing attempts this season.

The Patriots have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Bourne is averaging 38.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Jets, 15.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (23.5).

Bourne has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.

The 268.0 passing yards the Jets yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jets have allowed four touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cowboys, Bourne was targeted two times and racked up one catch for 75 yards (75 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

Bourne has grabbed nine passes (10 targets) for 159 yards (53.0 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three outings.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 24 11.3% 18 282 2 1 4.0% Jakobi Meyers 52 24.4% 36 346 0 4 16.0% Hunter Henry 28 13.1% 22 241 3 3 12.0% Nelson Agholor 31 14.6% 17 224 1 4 16.0%

