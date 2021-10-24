October 24, 2021
Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kendrick Bourne, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Bourne's New England Patriots (2-4) and the New York Jets (1-4) square off in a Week 7 matchup between AFC East rivals at Gillette Stadium.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bourne has totaled 282 yards on 18 catches with two touchdowns this season, averaging 47.0 yards per game on 24 targets.
  • Bourne has been the target of 11.3% (24 total) of his team's 213 passing attempts this season.
  • The Patriots have thrown the ball in 61.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Bourne is averaging 38.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Jets, 15.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (23.5).
  • Bourne has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.
  • The 268.0 passing yards the Jets yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Jets have allowed four touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cowboys, Bourne was targeted two times and racked up one catch for 75 yards (75 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.
  • Bourne has grabbed nine passes (10 targets) for 159 yards (53.0 per game) and has one touchdown over his last three outings.

Bourne's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

24

11.3%

18

282

2

1

4.0%

Jakobi Meyers

52

24.4%

36

346

0

4

16.0%

Hunter Henry

28

13.1%

22

241

3

3

12.0%

Nelson Agholor

31

14.6%

17

224

1

4

16.0%

