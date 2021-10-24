Kyle Pitts has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 7 matchup sees Pitts' Atlanta Falcons (2-3) hit the field against the Miami Dolphins (1-5) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts has grabbed 24 passes and leads his team with 308 receiving yards plus one touchdown. He has been targeted 36 times, and averages 61.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 17.4% of the 207 passes thrown by his team have gone Pitts' way.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Miami

This week Pitts will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (307.5 yards allowed per game).

The Dolphins have conceded 13 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In his Week 5 matchup with the Jets, Pitts caught nine passes for 119 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 10 times.

Pitts has reeled in 15 passes (22 targets) for 204 yards (68.0 per game) and has one touchdown during his last three games.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 36 17.4% 24 308 1 8 23.5% Cordarrelle Patterson 31 15.0% 25 295 4 7 20.6% Calvin Ridley 42 20.3% 27 255 1 7 20.6% Hayden Hurst 15 7.2% 13 103 1 3 8.8%

