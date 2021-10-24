October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami

Author:

Kyle Pitts has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 7 matchup sees Pitts' Atlanta Falcons (2-3) hit the field against the Miami Dolphins (1-5) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pitts has grabbed 24 passes and leads his team with 308 receiving yards plus one touchdown. He has been targeted 36 times, and averages 61.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 17.4% of the 207 passes thrown by his team have gone Pitts' way.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Miami

  • This week Pitts will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (307.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Dolphins have conceded 13 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 5 matchup with the Jets, Pitts caught nine passes for 119 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 10 times.
  • Pitts has reeled in 15 passes (22 targets) for 204 yards (68.0 per game) and has one touchdown during his last three games.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

36

17.4%

24

308

1

8

23.5%

Cordarrelle Patterson

31

15.0%

25

295

4

7

20.6%

Calvin Ridley

42

20.3%

27

255

1

7

20.6%

Hayden Hurst

15

7.2%

13

103

1

3

8.8%

Powered By Data Skrive