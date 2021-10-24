Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Atlanta vs. Miami
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts has grabbed 24 passes and leads his team with 308 receiving yards plus one touchdown. He has been targeted 36 times, and averages 61.6 yards per game.
- So far this season, 17.4% of the 207 passes thrown by his team have gone Pitts' way.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Pitts has been on the receiving end of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while running the football 37.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Miami
- This week Pitts will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (307.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Dolphins have conceded 13 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 5 matchup with the Jets, Pitts caught nine passes for 119 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 10 times.
- Pitts has reeled in 15 passes (22 targets) for 204 yards (68.0 per game) and has one touchdown during his last three games.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
36
17.4%
24
308
1
8
23.5%
Cordarrelle Patterson
31
15.0%
25
295
4
7
20.6%
Calvin Ridley
42
20.3%
27
255
1
7
20.6%
Hayden Hurst
15
7.2%
13
103
1
3
8.8%
