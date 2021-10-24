Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kyler Murray and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) take on the Houston Texans (1-5) in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Murray leads Arizona with 1,741 passing yards (290.2 ypg) on 144-of-195 with 14 touchdowns against four interceptions this season.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 116 rushing yards (19.3 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while running the football 49.1% of the time.

Murray has attempted 37 of his 195 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Murray's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Houston

The 259.8 yards per game the Texans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Browns, Murray racked up 229 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes, while tossing four touchdowns.

In his last three outings, Murray has thrown for 736 yards (245.3 per game) while completing 66 of 93 passes (71%), with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He also has 46 rushing yards on 20 carries, averaging 15.3 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Hopkins 38 19.5% 26 367 6 10 27.0% Christian Kirk 31 15.9% 26 358 3 3 8.1% A.J. Green 32 16.4% 21 340 3 8 21.6%

Powered By Data Skrive