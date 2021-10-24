Publish date:
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds
Kyler Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Murray leads Arizona with 1,741 passing yards (290.2 ypg) on 144-of-195 with 14 touchdowns against four interceptions this season.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 116 rushing yards (19.3 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while running the football 49.1% of the time.
- Murray has attempted 37 of his 195 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.1% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Murray's matchup with the Texans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Houston
- The 259.8 yards per game the Texans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Browns, Murray racked up 229 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes, while tossing four touchdowns.
- In his last three outings, Murray has thrown for 736 yards (245.3 per game) while completing 66 of 93 passes (71%), with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He also has 46 rushing yards on 20 carries, averaging 15.3 yards per game.
Murray's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Hopkins
38
19.5%
26
367
6
10
27.0%
Christian Kirk
31
15.9%
26
358
3
3
8.1%
A.J. Green
32
16.4%
21
340
3
8
21.6%
Powered By Data Skrive