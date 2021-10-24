October 24, 2021
Kyler Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Arizona vs. Houston

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kyler Murray and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) take on the Houston Texans (1-5) in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

Kyler Murray Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Murray leads Arizona with 1,741 passing yards (290.2 ypg) on 144-of-195 with 14 touchdowns against four interceptions this season.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 116 rushing yards (19.3 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Cardinals, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while running the football 49.1% of the time.
  • Murray has attempted 37 of his 195 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Houston

  • The 259.8 yards per game the Texans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • With nine passing TDs conceded this season, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Browns, Murray racked up 229 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes, while tossing four touchdowns.
  • In his last three outings, Murray has thrown for 736 yards (245.3 per game) while completing 66 of 93 passes (71%), with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He also has 46 rushing yards on 20 carries, averaging 15.3 yards per game.

Murray's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Hopkins

38

19.5%

26

367

6

10

27.0%

Christian Kirk

31

15.9%

26

358

3

3

8.1%

A.J. Green

32

16.4%

21

340

3

8

21.6%

