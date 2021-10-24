Publish date:
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Baltimore vs. Cincinnati
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Jackson has put up 1,686 passing yards (281.0 per game) while connecting on 131 of 194 passes (67.5% completion percentage), with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 392 rushing yards (65.3 ypg) on 64 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Ravens, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while running the ball 49.5% of the time.
- Jackson accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his 194 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Jackson averaged 150.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Bengals, 82.2 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes three times over three of those contests against the Bengals.
- This week Jackson will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (257.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Bengals have given up six passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chargers, Jackson racked up 167 yards while completing 70.4% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- He also carried the ball eight times for 51 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per carry on the ground.
- Jackson has thrown for 925 yards (308.3 ypg) to lead Baltimore, completing 72.9% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 141 rushing yards (47.0 ypg) on 29 carries.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
43
22.2%
32
486
5
6
24.0%
Mark Andrews
44
22.7%
34
468
3
6
24.0%
Sammy Watkins
32
16.5%
18
292
0
2
8.0%
