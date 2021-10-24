October 24, 2021
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Baltimore vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Before Lamar Jackson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 7 with the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Jackson has put up 1,686 passing yards (281.0 per game) while connecting on 131 of 194 passes (67.5% completion percentage), with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 392 rushing yards (65.3 ypg) on 64 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Ravens, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while running the ball 49.5% of the time.
  • Jackson accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his 194 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Jackson averaged 150.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Bengals, 82.2 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes three times over three of those contests against the Bengals.
  • This week Jackson will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (257.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bengals have given up six passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chargers, Jackson racked up 167 yards while completing 70.4% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • He also carried the ball eight times for 51 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per carry on the ground.
  • Jackson has thrown for 925 yards (308.3 ypg) to lead Baltimore, completing 72.9% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 141 rushing yards (47.0 ypg) on 29 carries.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

43

22.2%

32

486

5

6

24.0%

Mark Andrews

44

22.7%

34

468

3

6

24.0%

Sammy Watkins

32

16.5%

18

292

0

2

8.0%

