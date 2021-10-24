Before Lamar Jackson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 7 with the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jackson has put up 1,686 passing yards (281.0 per game) while connecting on 131 of 194 passes (67.5% completion percentage), with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 392 rushing yards (65.3 ypg) on 64 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Ravens, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while running the ball 49.5% of the time.

Jackson accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his 194 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Jackson averaged 150.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Bengals, 82.2 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Jackson threw multiple touchdown passes three times over three of those contests against the Bengals.

This week Jackson will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (257.7 yards allowed per game).

The Bengals have given up six passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chargers, Jackson racked up 167 yards while completing 70.4% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.

He also carried the ball eight times for 51 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per carry on the ground.

Jackson has thrown for 925 yards (308.3 ypg) to lead Baltimore, completing 72.9% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three appearances.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 141 rushing yards (47.0 ypg) on 29 carries.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 43 22.2% 32 486 5 6 24.0% Mark Andrews 44 22.7% 34 468 3 6 24.0% Sammy Watkins 32 16.5% 18 292 0 2 8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive