Publish date:
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Raiders vs. Eagles
Over/under insights
- Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49 points in three of six games this season.
- In 50% of Philadelphia's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.
- Sunday's total is 1.7 points higher than the combined 47.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 49.3 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Raiders and their opponents score an average of 47.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 49-point total for this game is 1.2 points below the 50.2 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Raiders are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Las Vegas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Raiders average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Eagles surrender (25.3).
- Las Vegas is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.
- The Raiders collect 39.9 more yards per game (385.2) than the Eagles give up per outing (345.3).
- In games that Las Vegas picks up more than 345.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Raiders have four giveaways this season, while the Eagles have six takeaways.
Eagles stats and trends
- Philadelphia is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in five chances).
- Philadelphia's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Eagles put up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 the Raiders allow.
- When Philadelphia records more than 24.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Eagles rack up 346.0 yards per game, only 7.3 fewer than the 353.3 the Raiders allow.
- Philadelphia is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up more than 353.3 yards.
- The Eagles have five giveaways this season, while the Raiders have seven takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home this season, Las Vegas has one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Raiders are winless ATS (0-2).
- This year, in three home games, Las Vegas has hit the over twice.
- Raiders home games this season average 47.2 total points, 1.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).
- Philadelphia has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, away from home.
- This year, in three road games, Philadelphia has hit the over once.
- Eagles away games this season average 48.7 total points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).
