Oddsmakers give the Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) the advantage on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4). Las Vegas is favored by 3 points. The total for this game has been set at 49 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Raiders vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to put up more than 49 points in three of six games this season.

In 50% of Philadelphia's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.

Sunday's total is 1.7 points higher than the combined 47.3 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.3 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The Raiders and their opponents score an average of 47.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 49-point total for this game is 1.2 points below the 50.2 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Raiders are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Raiders average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Eagles surrender (25.3).

Las Vegas is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.

The Raiders collect 39.9 more yards per game (385.2) than the Eagles give up per outing (345.3).

In games that Las Vegas picks up more than 345.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Raiders have four giveaways this season, while the Eagles have six takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Las Vegas' matchup with the Eagles.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in five chances).

Philadelphia's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Eagles put up 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 the Raiders allow.

When Philadelphia records more than 24.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Eagles rack up 346.0 yards per game, only 7.3 fewer than the 353.3 the Raiders allow.

Philadelphia is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up more than 353.3 yards.

The Eagles have five giveaways this season, while the Raiders have seven takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Las Vegas has one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Raiders are winless ATS (0-2).

This year, in three home games, Las Vegas has hit the over twice.

Raiders home games this season average 47.2 total points, 1.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

Philadelphia has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, away from home.

This year, in three road games, Philadelphia has hit the over once.

Eagles away games this season average 48.7 total points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

Powered by Data Skrive.