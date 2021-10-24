October 24, 2021
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tampa Bay vs. Chicago

Author:

Before placing any bets on Leonard Fournette's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) take on the Chicago Bears (3-3) in Week 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fournette has run for a team-leading 332 yards on 78 attempts (55.3 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 35.5 receiving yards per game, catching 25 passes for 213 yards.
  • He has received 78 of his team's 134 carries this season (58.2%).
  • The Buccaneers have run 66.8% passing plays and 33.2% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In his one career matchups, Fournette finished with zero rushing yards versus the Bears, 66.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Fournette did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Bears.
  • Conceding 112.2 rushing yards per game, the Bears have the 16th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Bears have given up four rushing touchdowns, sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Eagles, Fournette ran for 81 yards on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns.
  • He racked up 46 yards on six receptions.
  • During his last three games, Fournette has taken 54 carries for 240 yards (80.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 13 passes for 136 yards (45.3 per game).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Leonard Fournette

78

58.2%

332

3

19

55.9%

4.3

Ronald Jones II

31

23.1%

118

1

5

14.7%

3.8

Tom Brady

13

9.7%

37

1

6

17.6%

2.8

Giovani Bernard

4

3.0%

21

0

0

0.0%

5.3

