Before placing any bets on Leonard Fournette's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Fournette and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) take on the Chicago Bears (3-3) in Week 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fournette has run for a team-leading 332 yards on 78 attempts (55.3 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.

He also averages 35.5 receiving yards per game, catching 25 passes for 213 yards.

He has received 78 of his team's 134 carries this season (58.2%).

The Buccaneers have run 66.8% passing plays and 33.2% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fournette's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his one career matchups, Fournette finished with zero rushing yards versus the Bears, 66.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Fournette did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Bears.

Conceding 112.2 rushing yards per game, the Bears have the 16th-ranked run defense in the league.

The Bears have given up four rushing touchdowns, sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Eagles, Fournette ran for 81 yards on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns.

He racked up 46 yards on six receptions.

During his last three games, Fournette has taken 54 carries for 240 yards (80.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

And he has caught 13 passes for 136 yards (45.3 per game).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Leonard Fournette 78 58.2% 332 3 19 55.9% 4.3 Ronald Jones II 31 23.1% 118 1 5 14.7% 3.8 Tom Brady 13 9.7% 37 1 6 17.6% 2.8 Giovani Bernard 4 3.0% 21 0 0 0.0% 5.3

Powered By Data Skrive