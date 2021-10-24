Publish date:
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Tampa Bay vs. Chicago
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fournette has run for a team-leading 332 yards on 78 attempts (55.3 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- He also averages 35.5 receiving yards per game, catching 25 passes for 213 yards.
- He has received 78 of his team's 134 carries this season (58.2%).
- The Buccaneers have run 66.8% passing plays and 33.2% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In his one career matchups, Fournette finished with zero rushing yards versus the Bears, 66.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Fournette did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Bears.
- Conceding 112.2 rushing yards per game, the Bears have the 16th-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Bears have given up four rushing touchdowns, sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Eagles, Fournette ran for 81 yards on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns.
- He racked up 46 yards on six receptions.
- During his last three games, Fournette has taken 54 carries for 240 yards (80.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
- And he has caught 13 passes for 136 yards (45.3 per game).
Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Leonard Fournette
78
58.2%
332
3
19
55.9%
4.3
Ronald Jones II
31
23.1%
118
1
5
14.7%
3.8
Tom Brady
13
9.7%
37
1
6
17.6%
2.8
Giovani Bernard
4
3.0%
21
0
0
0.0%
5.3
