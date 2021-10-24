Publish date:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Rams vs. Lions
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
- This year, the Rams average just 1.1 more points per game (29.8) than the Lions allow (28.7).
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 28.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Rams rack up 401.0 yards per game, just 16.5 more than the 384.5 the Lions give up per contest.
- Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 384.5 yards.
- The Rams have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Lions.
Lions stats and trends
- Detroit has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
- This year, the Lions are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
- Detroit's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Lions put up 3.0 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Rams give up (21.2).
- The Lions rack up 46.0 fewer yards per game (321.0) than the Rams give up per contest (367.0).
- This year the Lions have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Rams have takeaways (10).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- In three home games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total each time.
- In away games, Detroit has only one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.
- In three road games this season, Detroit has hit the over once.
