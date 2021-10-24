The Detroit Lions (0-6) have an expected tough battle to end their six-game losing streak as they are heavy 10.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at SoFi Stadium.

Odds for Rams vs. Lions

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

This year, the Rams average just 1.1 more points per game (29.8) than the Lions allow (28.7).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 28.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Rams rack up 401.0 yards per game, just 16.5 more than the 384.5 the Lions give up per contest.

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 384.5 yards.

The Rams have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Lions.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

This year, the Lions are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Detroit's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Lions put up 3.0 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Rams give up (21.2).

The Lions rack up 46.0 fewer yards per game (321.0) than the Rams give up per contest (367.0).

This year the Lions have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Rams have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

In three home games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total each time.

In away games, Detroit has only one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.

In three road games this season, Detroit has hit the over once.

