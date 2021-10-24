October 24, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Detroit Lions (0-6) have an expected tough battle to end their six-game losing streak as they are heavy 10.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at SoFi Stadium.

Odds for Rams vs. Lions

  • Los Angeles is 4-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).
  • This year, the Rams average just 1.1 more points per game (29.8) than the Lions allow (28.7).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 28.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Rams rack up 401.0 yards per game, just 16.5 more than the 384.5 the Lions give up per contest.
  • Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 384.5 yards.
  • The Rams have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Lions.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Lions.
  • Detroit has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
  • This year, the Lions are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
  • Detroit's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Lions put up 3.0 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Rams give up (21.2).
  • The Lions rack up 46.0 fewer yards per game (321.0) than the Rams give up per contest (367.0).
  • This year the Lions have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Rams have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
  • In three home games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total each time.
  • In away games, Detroit has only one win against the spread and is 0-3 overall.
  • In three road games this season, Detroit has hit the over once.

