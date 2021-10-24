October 24, 2021
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York

There will be player props available for Mac Jones before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Jones and the New England Patriots (2-4) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 7 against the New York Jets (1-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has passed for 1,472 yards while completing 71.1% of his throws (150-of-211), with seven touchdowns and six interceptions (245.3 yards per game).
  • He also adds 26 rushing yards (4.3 ypg) on 10 carries.
  • The Patriots, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.
  • Jones has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 49.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. New York

  • Jones threw for 186 passing yards in one matchup against the Jets, 63.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Jets.
  • The 268.0 yards per game the Jets are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets have conceded four passing TDs this season (0.8 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Jones had 229 yards while completing 71.4% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Jones has 735 passing yards (245.0 ypg) to lead New England, completing 75.8% of his throws and tossing five touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

52

24.4%

36

346

0

4

16.0%

Kendrick Bourne

24

11.3%

18

282

2

1

4.0%

Hunter Henry

28

13.1%

22

241

3

3

12.0%

