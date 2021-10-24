Publish date:
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New England vs. New York
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has passed for 1,472 yards while completing 71.1% of his throws (150-of-211), with seven touchdowns and six interceptions (245.3 yards per game).
- He also adds 26 rushing yards (4.3 ypg) on 10 carries.
- The Patriots, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.
- Jones has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 49.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. New York
- Jones threw for 186 passing yards in one matchup against the Jets, 63.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Jets.
- The 268.0 yards per game the Jets are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets have conceded four passing TDs this season (0.8 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Jones had 229 yards while completing 71.4% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.
- Jones has 735 passing yards (245.0 ypg) to lead New England, completing 75.8% of his throws and tossing five touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
52
24.4%
36
346
0
4
16.0%
Kendrick Bourne
24
11.3%
18
282
2
1
4.0%
Hunter Henry
28
13.1%
22
241
3
3
12.0%
