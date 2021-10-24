There will be player props available for Mac Jones before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Jones and the New England Patriots (2-4) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 7 against the New York Jets (1-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has passed for 1,472 yards while completing 71.1% of his throws (150-of-211), with seven touchdowns and six interceptions (245.3 yards per game).

He also adds 26 rushing yards (4.3 ypg) on 10 carries.

The Patriots, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.0% of the time.

Jones has thrown 25 passes in the red zone this season, 49.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. New York

Jones threw for 186 passing yards in one matchup against the Jets, 63.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Jets.

The 268.0 yards per game the Jets are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets have conceded four passing TDs this season (0.8 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Jones had 229 yards while completing 71.4% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.

Jones has 735 passing yards (245.0 ypg) to lead New England, completing 75.8% of his throws and tossing five touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 52 24.4% 36 346 0 4 16.0% Kendrick Bourne 24 11.3% 18 282 2 1 4.0% Hunter Henry 28 13.1% 22 241 3 3 12.0%

