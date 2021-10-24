Before placing any bets on Mark Andrews' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (5-1) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Andrews has caught 34 passes on 44 targets for 468 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 78.0 yards per game.

Andrews has been the target of 44 of his team's 194 passing attempts this season, or 22.7% of the target share.

Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Andrews has averaged 45.2 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Bengals, 14.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In six matchups versus the Bengals, Andrews has had a touchdown catch three times, including multiple scores in one game.

The Bengals are allowing 257.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have surrendered six touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Andrews put together a 68-yard performance against the Chargers last week on five catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.

Andrews has also added 21 grabs for 282 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 27 times and put up 94.0 receiving yards per game.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 44 22.7% 34 468 3 6 24.0% Marquise Brown 43 22.2% 32 486 5 6 24.0% Sammy Watkins 32 16.5% 18 292 0 2 8.0% Devin Duvernay 18 9.3% 12 119 1 3 12.0%

Powered By Data Skrive