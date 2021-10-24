Publish date:
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Baltimore vs. Cincinnati
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Andrews has caught 34 passes on 44 targets for 468 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 78.0 yards per game.
- Andrews has been the target of 44 of his team's 194 passing attempts this season, or 22.7% of the target share.
- Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Andrews has averaged 45.2 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Bengals, 14.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In six matchups versus the Bengals, Andrews has had a touchdown catch three times, including multiple scores in one game.
- The Bengals are allowing 257.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals have surrendered six touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Andrews put together a 68-yard performance against the Chargers last week on five catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.
- Andrews has also added 21 grabs for 282 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 27 times and put up 94.0 receiving yards per game.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
44
22.7%
34
468
3
6
24.0%
Marquise Brown
43
22.2%
32
486
5
6
24.0%
Sammy Watkins
32
16.5%
18
292
0
2
8.0%
Devin Duvernay
18
9.3%
12
119
1
3
12.0%
