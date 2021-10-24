October 24, 2021
Publish date:

Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Houston vs. Arizona

Author:

There will be player props available for Mark Ingram II ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Ingram's Houston Texans (1-5) and the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) square off in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Ingram, has carried the ball 86 times for 285 yards (47.5 per game), with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught four passes for 6 yards (1.0 per game).
  • He has handled 86, or 54.8%, of his team's 157 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Texans, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.8% of the time while running the ball 46.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In his two career matchups against them, Ingram has averaged 62.5 rushing yards against the Cardinals, 23.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games against the Cardinals Ingram has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • Note: Ingram's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • Allowing 128.0 rushing yards per game, the Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Cardinals have allowed three rushing touchdowns, third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Colts, Ingram ran for 73 yards on 18 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).
  • In his last three games, Ingram has rushed for 138 yards on 40 carries (46.0 ypg).

Ingram's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mark Ingram II

86

54.8%

285

1

14

73.7%

3.3

Phillip Lindsay

36

22.9%

89

1

2

10.5%

2.5

David Johnson

20

12.7%

79

0

1

5.3%

4.0

Tyrod Taylor

5

3.2%

55

1

2

10.5%

11.0

