There will be player props available for Mark Ingram II ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Ingram's Houston Texans (1-5) and the Arizona Cardinals (6-0) square off in Week 7 at State Farm Stadium.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Ingram, has carried the ball 86 times for 285 yards (47.5 per game), with one touchdown.

He's also caught four passes for 6 yards (1.0 per game).

He has handled 86, or 54.8%, of his team's 157 rushing attempts this season.

The Texans, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.8% of the time while running the ball 46.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

In his two career matchups against them, Ingram has averaged 62.5 rushing yards against the Cardinals, 23.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games against the Cardinals Ingram has not rushed for a touchdown.

Note: Ingram's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

Allowing 128.0 rushing yards per game, the Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked run defense in the league.

The Cardinals have allowed three rushing touchdowns, third in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Colts, Ingram ran for 73 yards on 18 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).

In his last three games, Ingram has rushed for 138 yards on 40 carries (46.0 ypg).

Ingram's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mark Ingram II 86 54.8% 285 1 14 73.7% 3.3 Phillip Lindsay 36 22.9% 89 1 2 10.5% 2.5 David Johnson 20 12.7% 79 0 1 5.3% 4.0 Tyrod Taylor 5 3.2% 55 1 2 10.5% 11.0

