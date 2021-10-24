Before Marquez Callaway hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Callaway's New Orleans Saints (3-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) square off in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway's 13 receptions have led to 222 yards (44.4 per game) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 21 times.

So far this season, 17.5% of the 120 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.

Callaway (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 43.5% of the time while running the football 56.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Seattle

The Seahawks are allowing 306.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In his Week 5 game against the Football Team, Callaway was targeted eight times and racked up four catches for 85 yards (21.2 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.

Over his last three outings, Callaway has caught 10 passes on 15 targets for 200 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 66.7 yards per game.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 21 17.5% 13 222 3 2 11.8% Deonte Harris 16 13.3% 12 236 2 0 0.0% Alvin Kamara 22 18.3% 15 113 3 4 23.5% Juwan Johnson 11 9.2% 6 64 3 3 17.6%

