Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Callaway's 13 receptions have led to 222 yards (44.4 per game) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 21 times.
- So far this season, 17.5% of the 120 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.
- Callaway (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 43.5% of the time while running the football 56.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Seattle
- The Seahawks are allowing 306.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 5 game against the Football Team, Callaway was targeted eight times and racked up four catches for 85 yards (21.2 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.
- Over his last three outings, Callaway has caught 10 passes on 15 targets for 200 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 66.7 yards per game.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
21
17.5%
13
222
3
2
11.8%
Deonte Harris
16
13.3%
12
236
2
0
0.0%
Alvin Kamara
22
18.3%
15
113
3
4
23.5%
Juwan Johnson
11
9.2%
6
64
3
3
17.6%
