October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - New Orleans vs. Seattle

Author:

Before Marquez Callaway hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Callaway's New Orleans Saints (3-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) square off in Week 7 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Callaway's 13 receptions have led to 222 yards (44.4 per game) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 21 times.
  • So far this season, 17.5% of the 120 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.
  • Callaway (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 17 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 43.5% of the time while running the football 56.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Callaway's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • The Seahawks are allowing 306.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 5 game against the Football Team, Callaway was targeted eight times and racked up four catches for 85 yards (21.2 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three outings, Callaway has caught 10 passes on 15 targets for 200 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 66.7 yards per game.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

21

17.5%

13

222

3

2

11.8%

Deonte Harris

16

13.3%

12

236

2

0

0.0%

Alvin Kamara

22

18.3%

15

113

3

4

23.5%

Juwan Johnson

11

9.2%

6

64

3

3

17.6%

Powered By Data Skrive