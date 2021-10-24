There will be player prop bets available for Marquise Brown before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 7 when Brown's Baltimore Ravens (5-1) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's team-high 486 receiving yards (81.0 per game) have come via 32 receptions (43 targets), and he has five touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 22.2% (43 total) of his team's 194 passing attempts this season.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

In his four matchups against the Bengals, Brown's 49.5 receiving yards average is 8.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).

Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Bengals three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Bengals are conceding 257.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have allowed six passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chargers, Brown was targeted five times, picking up 35 yards on four receptions.

Brown's 17 receptions have gotten him 251 yards (83.7 per game) and three touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 20 times.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 43 22.2% 32 486 5 6 24.0% Mark Andrews 44 22.7% 34 468 3 6 24.0% Sammy Watkins 32 16.5% 18 292 0 2 8.0% Devin Duvernay 18 9.3% 12 119 1 3 12.0%

