October 24, 2021
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Baltimore vs. Cincinnati

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Marquise Brown before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 7 when Brown's Baltimore Ravens (5-1) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown's team-high 486 receiving yards (81.0 per game) have come via 32 receptions (43 targets), and he has five touchdowns.
  • Brown has been the target of 22.2% (43 total) of his team's 194 passing attempts this season.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his four matchups against the Bengals, Brown's 49.5 receiving yards average is 8.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).
  • Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Bengals three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Bengals are conceding 257.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals have allowed six passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chargers, Brown was targeted five times, picking up 35 yards on four receptions.
  • Brown's 17 receptions have gotten him 251 yards (83.7 per game) and three touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 20 times.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

43

22.2%

32

486

5

6

24.0%

Mark Andrews

44

22.7%

34

468

3

6

24.0%

Sammy Watkins

32

16.5%

18

292

0

2

8.0%

Devin Duvernay

18

9.3%

12

119

1

3

12.0%

