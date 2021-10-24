Publish date:
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Baltimore vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's team-high 486 receiving yards (81.0 per game) have come via 32 receptions (43 targets), and he has five touchdowns.
- Brown has been the target of 22.2% (43 total) of his team's 194 passing attempts this season.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Bengals.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- In his four matchups against the Bengals, Brown's 49.5 receiving yards average is 8.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (57.5).
- Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Bengals three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The Bengals are conceding 257.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals have allowed six passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chargers, Brown was targeted five times, picking up 35 yards on four receptions.
- Brown's 17 receptions have gotten him 251 yards (83.7 per game) and three touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 20 times.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
43
22.2%
32
486
5
6
24.0%
Mark Andrews
44
22.7%
34
468
3
6
24.0%
Sammy Watkins
32
16.5%
18
292
0
2
8.0%
Devin Duvernay
18
9.3%
12
119
1
3
12.0%
Powered By Data Skrive